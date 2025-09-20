European experts provide advice on managing the CV effects of Covid-19

A new consensus document from the association of five disciplines at the European Association of Cardiology provides recommendations for managing cardiovascular outcomes of Covid-19, ranging from acute and chronic phases, as well as side effects on vaccines.

The key focus is patients with cardiovascular problems for months to years after removing SARS-COV-2 infection. IE, long heart covid. Signs and symptoms of the condition, such as angina, shortness of breath, arrhythmia, heart failure, autonomic dysfunction, fatigue, and dizziness, can cause excessive other medical problems and make diagnosis difficult.

Vassilios Vassiliou, Dr. MBBS (University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK) The author of the statement told TCTMD that patients with nonspecific symptoms could be “long journeys” of multiple experts before being diagnosed as long communities. “It's not easy to get a long covid diagnosis, as each patient's underlying pathology can vary widely.”

He said it is estimated that between 20 and 50 million people worldwide have long heart covids.

“We felt that formal documentation was needed through the Cardiology Society and could highlight long-term covid and related symptoms. [provide] We will also discuss the proposed route of the investigation, and, importantly, management with some evidence, and by default we will discuss the treatments offered that have no evidence and can actually harm the patient,” Vassiliou said.

I wanted to write this document so that patients and medical professionals can learn a little more about long-hearted covid, so hopefully it will be easier to manage patients faster, accurately and safely. Vassilios Vassilio

Consensus Statement, Published this week in European Journal of Preventive Psychologywritten by representatives of the European Association for Preventive Cardiology, European Association for Cardiovascular Imaging, Cardiovascular Nursing Association, Allied Occupational Association, Percutaneous Cardiovascular Intervention Association, and Heart Failure Association.

Prevention, cardiac rehabilitation, vaccination

Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, it was revealed that acute SARS-COV-2 infection was associated with countless cardiovascular effects including the risk of problems for months or years, including myocarditis or pericarditis, acute MI, stroke, venous thromboembolism, vasospasm, arrhythmia, heart failure, and more.

There has been much being learned about preventing or reducing the severity of these effects, and Vassiliou et al set out to provide evidence-based advice to manage the cardiovascular outcomes of Covid-19 and its vaccine. Previously published systematic reviews CVD as part of a long covid It formed the basis for the evidence contained in the consensus statement, and additional studies have been published in the following years as well.

This document includes sections for CV prevention and previous COVID-19 patients, cardiac rehabilitation, long-heart COVID investigation and treatment of long-heart COVID, CV prevention after side effects against COVID-19 vaccines, measures to prevent or reduce the severity of long-held COVID, and measurements for resuming physical activity and sports after infection with the virus. There are detailed figures for exercise training schedules for long covid patients and non-invasive imaging tests that can be used to investigate possible long covids.

Regarding CV prevention after Covid-19, Vassiliou et al highlights the importance of “early and aggressive” management of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

“I know that individuals with uncontrolled risk factors are more likely to acquire long covids and are likely to have long covids,” Vassiliou said.

Focusing on the long-hearted covid, he says: “What we wanted was for patients and healthcare professionals to recognize this, reaching a long-term COVID diagnosis before, and, importantly, consider individualized treatment for patients, correcting risk factors, appropriate vaccinations, and tailored cardiac rehabilitation.”

The approach to long-heart covid relies on the pathogenesis of cardiovascular complications. According to Vassiliou, patients with cardiac effects caused by covid heart-related damage to the heart should be managed in accordance with disease-specific clinical guidelines, including acute MI, myocarditis and heart failure.

He said that in patients with shortness of breath, chest pain, or fatigue that is not related to a particular etiology, a coordinated cardiac rehabilitation program that supports both physical and mental health and gradually improves functional capacity could work well.

“Equitable access to these programs should prioritize individuals from rural or socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds, particularly those underrepresented in rehabilitation services,” the author writes.

With regard to Covid-19 vaccinations, Vassiliou et al points to established benefits including reduced acute severe illness, hospitalization and complications. However, they also acknowledge the possibility of rare complications such as myocarditis, pericarditis and thromboembolism.

Nevertheless, they said, “Covid-19 vaccines significantly reduce the severity of acute diseases and long covid. Therefore, shared decision-making and further booster vaccinations may be beneficial in patients with previous complications, especially when there are alternative vaccine types, especially when acute infections or considered high risk from long communities.”

Further research was still needed

Vassiliou and his colleagues highlight the need for additional research to improve the management of cardiovascular problems in the Covid-19 context.

Important areas where more data is needed include pharmacological therapies that can reduce the duration and severity of long covids, Vassiliou said suggestions for the benefits of antiviral drugs in observational studies should be confirmed in randomized trials. He added that anti-inflammatory drugs also hold the promise.

Additionally, the area needs more evidence on how excessive cardiovascular risk persists in long-term COVID patients, Vassiliou said. It is known that long-term Covid patients are 2-4 times more likely to suffer from MI or stroke over the next 2-3 years, but it is unclear whether the risk will last long or if it can be changed.

“Future research should prioritize optimization prevention and rehabilitation strategies, address existing knowledge gaps, and provide evidence-based recommendations to effectively manage the evolving cardiovascular burden of the pandemic,” the authors conclude.