



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Eating Covid vaccines every fall has been a regular recommendation for most Americans since 2020, but this year has changed. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released updated guidance after approving the latest version of the Covid vaccine. This fall, Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax are three main options for the shot. The FDA recommends one of three people over the age of 65. All three are also recommended for most people under the age of 65. Because they are in a fundamental condition under the age of 65, they are at a higher risk of developing severe subsidies, but guidance varies slightly between vaccines for children. Moderna: There are fundamental conditions for people between the ages of 6 months and 64, and is recommended for people over 65.

Pfizer: There are fundamental requirements for people ages 5 to 64, and is recommended for people over 65.

Novavax: There are fundamental conditions for people between the ages of 12 and 64, and is recommended for people over the age of 65. “The high-risk conditions are quite widespread and they are diverse,” said Jared Gabbert, pharmacy manager at Vanderbilt Medical Group. “It can range anywhere from patients with some kind of cancer diagnosis to those who are physically inactive.” Tennessee is now beginning to request prescriptions from vaccine doctors, but now it is beginning to request prescriptions from vaccine doctors. Gabbert has not seen issues with vaccine supply this year, but says the biggest challenge with rollout under the new guidance is knowing whether insurance will cover it. “Most payers have historically relied on CDC recommendations to determine how to cover the vaccine,” he said. “However, we know there is uncertainty about recent CDC recommendations, so many payers are still trying to decide how they will move forward.” Below are instructions on how to watch WSMV4 Live on various platforms. The Centers for Disease Control and Control (CDC) met with the Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices (ACIP) on Friday to hear official recommendations on Covid vaccine guidance this fall. Gabbert says they followed the guidance already released by the FDA. The CDC is planning to release official recommendations in the coming days. Gabbert says some of the insurance companies' hesitance should be resolved. Currently, some insurers say they will cover vaccines for everyone, while others only cover vaccines in the recommended categories. If you're not in any of the recommended categories, but still want to get the vaccine, Gabbert might think you can, but you may have to pay from your pocket. You can call the insurance company to find out. Alternatively, retail pharmacies can usually see if insurance pays in real time when they get shots. If you're not sure if you should get the vaccine, Gabbert says you should talk to your provider or pharmacist for more details. Copyright 2025 WSMV. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

