Michigan publishes “standing advice” to ensure that Covidshot is virtually everyone

Published by the State Health Department “Standing Recommendations” Despite recent FDA restrictions, it aims to ensure that people over six months can get their Covid-19 shots this year Vaccine restrictions For people with “higher risk.”

However, those who have not yet received this year's vaccinations are actually at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid compared to those who have been vaccinated, health officials said Friday.

This gives the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services the ability to say, “Yes, I have a high risk condition” because if I haven't received the vaccine after reviewing the data, I have determined that I am at a high risk of severe complications from Covid.

The recommendation should also provide broad coverage to pharmacists who have been seeking clarity, she said. Because the FDA does not define “higher risk,” most major pharmacies are List of CDC risk factors Determine who qualifies. The list includes people over the age of 65 and a wide range of medical conditions, including mental health issues and physical inactivity.

“Due to the political situation in this country, people administering the vaccine were nervous that they had to strictly adhere to this comprehensive list issued by the CDC,” Baghdasarian said.

“The data is clear. There's a study from last year that showed that if you don't get vaccinated that year, the risk of hospitalization is 33% higher. “So this allows people to rely on a bit on why someone decides it's high risk.”

Confusion as to who can get a shot when CDC panels meet

Several states have already issued orders aimed at circumventing recent restrictions announced by US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last month This year's Covid shot was approved only because it was “high risk”. (Kennedy has also ended an emergency use permit that effectively allows people over six months to take the Covid vaccine without a prescription.)

The FDA did not define “higher risk,” but pharmacies like CVS are A list of CDC risk factors. However, he said the list is not specifically intended to be exhaustive, Baghdasarian said.

“When we spoke to some of the major pharmacy chains, what we heard is that they prefer to follow the FDA label. In fact, they didn't feel that the order they actually stand, the prescriptions that stand or even the individual prescriptions would be useful,” she said.

“Now some pharmacy chains said it would help… [but] They all felt that some kind of guidance from the state would be helpful in allowing them to classify someone as a higher risk to the serious outcome of Covid. And this is not gameplay. This is based solely on scientific data. ”

“Standing Recommendation” comes days after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat. “Executive Directive” has been published “In Michigan, the Covid-19 vaccine remains widely available,” directs state health and insurance officials.

“I think it's going to help some degree of clarity and direction, especially for vaccine providers who need guidance and some kind of authority to tell them they want to do the right thing and that it's okay,” says Dr. Pamela Rockwell, a clinical professor at the University of Michigan School of Medicine, overseeing the Michigan State Assistance Committee.

“At this point, given our own political environment, I think the most optimal direction they can enter is to save legislative measures coming from the state,” Rockwell said.

The guidance was held at the CDC Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices (ACIP) meeting on Thursday and Friday.

Kennedy's new and carefully selected panels Vote against requesting a prescription With the Covid vaccine, however, people said they should consult with healthcare providers and make decisions. The powerful panel issues recommendations that, if adopted by the CDC, insurers and federal vaccine programs should cover shots.

While some private insurers have shown they plan to continue covering the shots until at least the end of the year, the meaning of this week's vote is still unclear.