Childhood cancer accounts for more than 2% of new cases in Karnataka each year

Pediatric cancer continues to be important but often unrecognized in Karnataka, which contributes to more than 2% of all new cancer cases detected each year. Doctors emphasize that timely diagnosis and uninterrupted treatment can cure more than 70% of childhood cancers. This was reinforced in September and is being observed worldwide as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

To commemorate the month, the national Kidwy Tumor Research Institute (KMIO) is holding an awareness program at the institute on Saturday, September 20th with children's activities and fun fiestas.

Data provided by T. Naveen, director of the Kidwai Institute, shows that as many as 87,855 new cancer cases are detected each year in Karnataka, of which 1,882 (2.1%) are children. Childhood cancer accounts for 1.4% of cancer-related deaths in the state. Bengaluru alone detects 15,812 new cases each year, with children making up a total of 339 (2.1%). Pediatric cancer contributes to 1.5% of city cancer deaths.

Specialized diagnosis

The Kidwai Institute has registered 601 pediatric cancer cases (ages 0-14) in the state's Apex Regional Cancer Center in 2024, accounting for 4.6% of total cancer caseloads. “This reflects the important pediatric oncology workload at KMIO and highlights the importance of strengthening specialized diagnostic and treatment services for children,” Dr. Naveen said.

Of the 140,000 new cancer cases reported each year, 35,240 (2.5%) are children, contributing almost 1.8% of cancer-related deaths. Experts point out that while absolute numbers may appear small compared to adult cancer, the effects are profound as they affect children of the most vulnerable ages and make a great social and emotional sacrifice to families.

Most common cancers

An analysis of childhood cancer patterns in Bengaluru by a doctor at Kidwai shows that leukemia continues to be the leading cancer type among children, contributing to more than 40% of juvenile cases and more than a third of girls. This is followed by lymphoma, brain and nervous system tumors, bone cancer and kidney cancer. Brain tumors observed by doctors were slightly more common among girls compared to boys.

“These patterns indicate an urgent need to expand pediatric oncology facilities, particularly for blood-related and neurological cancers,” says Arun Kumar AR, professor and director of pediatric oncology at Kidwai.

Over the past few years, Kidwai doctors have witnessed more girls registering for cancer treatment than they did in the past. “With more perceptions, the sex ratio of cancer registry has improved compared to the past few years when there was gender disparity in cancer treatment in girls,” says Dr. Kumar.

Early detection

Despite advances in treatment, delays in diagnosis and delays in cancer therapy remain major challenges in India. “Present and unexplainable fever, swelling or mass, white reflexes in the eyes, changes in vision, prolonged bone or joint pain, and weight loss of unknown cause are red flag symptoms that parents or caregivers should never ignore,” said Dr. Kumar.

He emphasized that early detection, timely treatment and appropriate family support can cure cancer in most cases. “Diagnosis of cancer in children is the beginning of a demanding journey that turns out to be life-changing for the whole family. People should avoid medical alternative systems for cancer treatment, as they only delay the initiation of appropriate treatment. Early diagnosis and early intervention improve the likelihood of successful treatment and reduce mortality,” he added.