This audio is automatically generated. Please let me know if you have one feedback. Diving briefs: National Association of School Nurses urges Continuing vaccine orders Kindergarten to high school schools can help protect children from preventable illnesses. The organization praises schools' vaccine requirements to significantly reduce the risk of disease outbreaks in schools and in wider communities.

The NASN and the Florida Nurse Association issued a joint statement last week that said the state would seek to eliminate vaccine requirements involving school-age children.

This statement comes as public debate increases over vaccine safety. The Disease Control and Prevention Committee Center on Thursday recommended that the vaccine guidelines be changed for the first shot A combination of measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox vaccines for children Under 4 years of age to further prevent rare cases of fever-related attacks. Dive Insights: “A statement from Nasn and Fasn said, “Vaccinations are one of the biggest public health outcomes in American history. Thanks to vaccines, countless children and vulnerable populations such as immunocompromised individuals and elderly people are protected from preventable diseases.” Nasn and Fasn's statement refers to It rises with measles Cases from several states earlier this year as a warning about what will happen when vaccination rates drop. In Florida, policy changes and laws will result in elimination of vaccine mandates, Radapop said. Earlier this month, Radapop said Florida would be the first state to not require vaccinations, but the timeline for this is unknown. Currently needed by the state Various vaccinations For participation from kindergarten and kindergarten, according to the Florida Department of Health. Although the CDC recommends a childhood vaccination schedule, school vaccination requirements are usually set at the state level. However, many states use recommendations from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to set school vaccine policies. According to the CDC Vaccinations for preschoolers in the US fell for all vaccines reported between 2024 and 25 compared to previous grades. Data from the National Legislature Conference show that all 50 states and all Washington, DC require specific vaccinations to attend school. Also, most states offer exemptions for religious or personal reasons. Only four states, California, Connecticut, Maine and New York, allow medical exemptions only. According to a September 12 paper from KFF, exemptions School vaccination requirementsexemptions for non-medical care have been increasing in recent years. That coincides with changing attitudes about vaccination as a child, which is likely to be fueled in part by vaccine misinformation, KFF said. This year, at least 10 states have enacted laws that can lower childhood vaccination rates in these states. According to KFF, at least one state — Colorado — has made changes that could maintain or increase childhood vaccine rates. Voting shows a decline in levels of support as vaccine skepticism appears to be on the rise School Vaccine Requirements. Half of US adults (52%) support states that require vaccinations as a condition for public or private school attendance, according to a report released in January by the Annenberg Center for Public Policy at the University of Pennsylvania. This is down from 71% in 2019. Approximately 1,077 US adults were voted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center for a 2025 survey.

