A screen that causes headaches? Take regular breaks and use eyedrops, experts say

doseHow can I reduce the risk of computer vision syndrome?

If you've noticed a slight headache or have spent so much time staring at a computer screen and then had to reach for your eye drops, you may have experienced a condition affecting about 7 people in 10 people By some estimates .

Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) is sometimes called digital ice strain, but it is the result of staring at a digital screen, and if it is too long it is too close.

Headaches, dry or blurry eyes, neck, shoulder, or back pain are all associated with CVS.

This type of Asenopia or eye strain is caused by excessive eye muscles, Agarwal said dose Host Dr. Brian Goldman.

“If they usually leave the strain on for more than two hours, you experience these symptoms because they are in that tension all day long,” Agarwal said. I'll reveal your eyes Podcast.

She sat it for a long time before trying to get up and staring at the screen and says that our eyes can be stiff.

Tired muscles at work

Symptoms can be mostly avoided by maintaining a proper distance while using a digital screen that is 50-60 cm from the face or twice the length of a school ruler. Also, according to Agarwal, there are plenty of breaks.

“We actually see the highest risk from work from home,” she said. He said that people with CVS symptoms are most commonly between 20 and 40 years old.

Agarwal said the size of the screen appears to make a difference when it comes to eye tension, and the closer and smaller the screen, the more likely people will experience eye strain.

Optometrist Alexander Mao at Ivey Eye Institute in London, Ontario, says it has a high quality screen with better brightness and contrast control, as well as a higher refresh rate.

If manufacturers can incorporate features like glare reduction, easy ways to adjust brightness, and better refresh rates, it will help protect your eye health. 2025 Literature Review .

This is because device manufacturers improve the screens of digital products and make them easier with their eyes. Devices of iPhone 17 lineupfor example, there is a screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, advertising a brighter screen.

However, many CVS cases are also caused by ergonomic factors such as poor posture and too close to the screen, Mao said.

“Even if it's the best screen possible, you can still get so much exposure to high-energy visible light. That's still a potential danger to your eyes,” he said.

“That won't change.”

Follow the 20-20-20 rules

According to Agarwal, reducing the distortion of digital eyes is a problem that reduces screen time and treats related symptoms.

Agarwal can help with dry eyes, even as simple as remembering to blink, as most people don't flash enough when they stare at the screen.

“We tend to stare and open [our eyes] Wide… So the tear film evaporates as we stare. “When we flash, the two lids are actually touching, which helps refill the tears like windshield wipers.”

In other cases, she says that preservative-free eye drops are useful.

Mao said positioning screens can reduce some of the dryness and other physical symptoms of CVS if they are slightly below the eyeliner.

The Canadian Association of Optometrists admits that many people spend “a lot” of time staring at the screen and recommend it People follow the 20-20-20 rule .

“Look at least 20 feet apart every 20 minutes for 20 seconds,” Agarwal said.

“I want to see a distance so that my muscles can relax. When I look even further than my arms, my muscles usually start to relax.”

It's not just about reducing screen time

the current I recommend the guidelines Avoid screens for children under 2 years old and limit screen time to approximately 1 hour for children between 2 and 5 years old.

Dr. Stacey Bellanger, a developmental pediatrician in Montreal, says she meets many parents who are worried about their child's screen time, but she often tells children that she complain about hypocrisy that their parents have to spend less time on their iPads when they are glued to their screens.

That's why Bellanger and members Canadian Children's Association Digital Health Task Forcesays it's helpful to create a family media plan that addresses screen time for everyone in the family, including adults.

Canada's 24-hour exercise guidelines Adults between the ages of 18 and 64 are recommended for recreational screening times of less than 3 hours.

“You can be on the screen for eight hours because that's what you have to do for your job,” Agarwal said. “But if you're going to surf in Tiktok for more than three hours afterwards, that's what we're seeing.”