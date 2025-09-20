



High fever, chills, muscle pain, cough, fatigue. These are just a few of the symptoms associated with contracting the flu virus. These symptoms can last for several days. Thomas J. Murphy, Maryland “There's a flu-related misery you never want to experience again,” he said. Thomas J. Murphy, MarylandFamily Medicine Expert UT Physician Family Practice – Bayshore. Why flu shots are important Influenza is a debilitating disease that is at risk of developing serious complications. Fortunately, influenza vaccines have been proven to protect against exposure and reduce symptoms. “The flu vaccine prevents 50 to 60% of people from taking the flu and reduces the severity of the flu if they happen to get it,” explained Murphy, Associate Dean of Community Affairs and Health Policy at McGovern Medical School at Uthealth Houston. Influenza shots are annually due to the flu virus changing every year. There are two main types of influenza: influenza A and influenza B “There are various strains of Influenza A and Influenza B. Every summer we look to the Southern Hemisphere to see which strains are spreading and guide predictions of what is needed to protect in the Northern Hemisphere.” During the 2025-26 flu season, the vaccine protects against three strains of the virus. Two A strains and one B strain. Influenza shocks numbers Influenza is a serious illness burden in the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates an average of 40 million cases of influenza each year. Almost half of these cases, about 18-20 million people, require primary care physicians, emergency medical care, or medical care with emergency room visits. On average, about 400,000 people are hospitalized each year due to the flu. The CDC estimates that 28,000 people died from the flu between 2023 and 24. “Death from preventable diseases is important,” Murphy said. Affordable flu shots UT Physicians is proud to offer affordable flu shots for $19 for uninsured or underinsured patients. “This is a cheap way to get away from the hospital,” Murphy said. “Just $19 can save you on a sick day.” The $19 flu shot is available to people over six months, including pregnant women. This is due to the trivalent influenza vaccine and does not require insurance. Call 888-488-3627 to schedule low-cost flu vaccine appointments at these UT doctor locations. UT Physician Family Practice – Bayshore**

11452 Space Center Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77059 UT Doctor Multi Speciality – Bereal Station**

6500 West Loop S., Ste. 200

Berele, Texas 77401 UT Physians Multispecialty – Cinco Ranch

23923 Cinco Lunch Boulevard

Katie, Texas 77494 UT Physicians Multispecialty – Greens

550 Greens Pkwy. , Ste. 150

Houston, Texas 77067 UT Physians Multispecialty – International District

10623 Bellaire Blvd., Ste. C280

Houston, Texas 77072 UT Physians Multispecialty – Jensen

2620 E. Crosstimbers St., Ste. 100

Houston, Texas 77093 UT Physicians Multispecialty – Rosenberg

5115 Avenue H, Ste. 701

Rosenberg, Texas 77471 UT Physicians Multispecialty – Sienna

8810 Highway 6, Ste. 100

Missouri City, Texas 77459 UT Physicians Multispecialty – Victory

7364 Dr. Antoine

Houston, Texas 77088 **Only adult doses are available at this location. Tips for preventing flu Protecting yourself from the flu starts with the flu vaccine. The flu season lasts from October to April. UT Doctor's affordable flu shots are available throughout the flu season. If you get sick to protect others, don't forget to stay home with your hands frequently to wash yourself frequently. Trust your provider Are you still hesitant to get the flu vaccine? Have candid conversations with your doctor, ask questions, get facts about flu symptoms, risks, and how flu shots provide protection.

