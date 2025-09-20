Health
A bloody “kiss bug” stays here. Where will the map be displayed?
“Kisses” from these insects can become fatal if left untreated. Chagas disease, or “bug kissing” disease, is a potentially fatal disease caused by parasites Trypanosoma curji Blood absorption is transmitted by triminbug. They usually bite their victim's mouth and eyes, so they got their nicknames, Texas A&M University.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention We issued a warning about the number of cases in the US. Chagas disease is now fully prevalent Endemic diseaseor a disease that occurs regularly.
Here's what we know about kissing bugs and Chagas disease:
A kiss bug has been found in the US
Kiss bugs have been happening in many states since the mid-1800s. Texas Ecosystem Research Institute. There are 11 types of kissing bugs in the US. Eight states report that human cases in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas have acquired human cases of Chagas disease.
Rural areas in the north, south and Central America are home to Chagas disease. Over 7 million people are suffering in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. World Health Organization.
What does a bloody kiss bug look like?
Kissing insects can grow to a quarter size with flat, oval dark brown or black bodies with red, orange or yellow stripes along the edge.
Insects are found in rural and suburban areas, usually hidden in the walls and roof gaps of houses and nearby buildings. They often hide during the day and come out at night to eat the blood of humans and animals.
The national research program based at Texas A&M University has received approximately 10,000 reports of triteminbugs in the United States since 2013. It carries just over half the bugs and can cause human diseases.
How is Chagas disease contagious?
A kissing insect bites and sucks on the blood of an infected host, which can become a carrier of parasites. The insect then passes through the parasite through its feces. If someone rubs or injures the bite area, the illness can spread to the wound. CDC.
Symptoms and treatment of Chagas disease
There are two stages of Chagas disease. The first stage, the acute phase, usually occurs immediately after infection within the first few weeks. At that early stage, Chagas disease can be cured with antiparasitic medications. The second stage, chronic phase, occurs over a longer period of time. There is no treatment for progressing to the chronic stage, but symptoms and complications can be managed.
Unfortunately, many people are not bitten as the victim may not show symptoms of a Chagas infection until several months after contracting the disease.
According to the CDC and Mayo Clinic, there are symptoms to look for.
How can I know if I have Chagas disease?
Lab tests can detect the presence of parasites using small blood samples. According to CDCTreatment of this disease includes symptom control and anti-parasitic treatment to eliminate parasites that cause the disease. There is no vaccine.
Greta Cross/USA Today contribution and Alex Perry USA Today Network
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, National Medical Library, Sciencedirect.com, Interdisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute, Texas A&M University, Texas Ecological Lips and World Health Organization
Sources
