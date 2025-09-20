



A large global study of over 30,000 adults from 27 countries revealed important links between Atopic eruption and Suicide Idea n.1 “The results highlight that the effects of atopic eczema are more than deep in the skin, and that suicidal ideation expresses a serious and frequent concern that is often overlooked by medical professionals,” said Delphine Cerove, consultant dermatologist at St. Louis Hospital in Paris and director of science at La Rochet Posylalatoa Dermatolog.2 The findings add to the increased evidence that atopic eczema is a significant psychological burden. Previous studies have shown that patients with this condition have approximately 14% higher risk of depression and 17% higher risk of anxiety compared to patients without eczema.3 Many patients with atopic eczema also face social stigma and experience the daily challenges of managing their illness. The “Scars of Life” study in 2024, which surveyed 30,801 adults aged 18 and over in 27 countries and four continents, European Academy of Dermatology and Venelology (EADV) Parliament 2025 In Paris on September 17th, 2025.1 La Roche Posai Laboratoire Dermatology conducted this cross-sectional observational study with international experts in atopic dermatitis from June to September 2024. The investigators aimed to create a comprehensive international database to assess the psychosocial burden of atopicesma. In the sample, 15,223 doctors were identified with atopic eczema (8726 males, mean age, 41.1 ± 14.1 years), and 7968 were not (4063, mean age, 43.7 ± 15.6 years).1 Investigators grouped participants by age at which they developed atopic eczema: childhood (n = 2875), adolescence (n = 4965), or adults (n = 7383). Participants completed a questionnaire on sociodemographic details, self-reported suicidal ideation, severity of itching and skin pain (via visual analog scale), disease severity (patient-oriented eczema measurements), and skin-related condemnation (push-D tool). The team used case-control analysis to assess the prevalence of suicidal thoughts and risk factors in patients with atopic eczema. This study found that 13.2% of adults with atopic eczema reported suicidal ideation. [RR]1.1; 95% confidence interval [CI]1.01 – 1.2; p <.01). Furthermore, participants with atopic eczema had more suicidal thoughts than controls regardless of start date: Adult onset: odds ratio [OR] 1.56; 95% CI: 1.41–1.73; p <.0001), adolescent onset: or 1.71;95% CI, 1.53–1.91; p <.0001), and onset of childhood: or 1.72; 95% CI, 1.50–1.96; p <.0001). The onset subgroups showed no difference in the prevalence of significant suicidal ideation compared to each other. Adult onset (46.5%) vs. adolescent onset and childhood onset (53.4%) (OR, 1.1; 95% CI, 1.0 - 1.2; p = .06).1 Additionally, this study identified several factors strongly associated with suicidal ideation in adults with atopic eczema, including younger ages (38.15 vs. 41.6 years). p <.001) and gender of males (60.25% vs. 56.88%). Adults under the age of 30 were 31% more likely to report suicide thoughts than adults over 30 years (21.93%) (OR, 1.6; 95% CI, 1.44 - 1.77). p <.001). Furthermore, obesity (20.6% vs. 16.7%) was strongly associated with suicidal ideation in patients with atopic eczema (OR, 1.29; 95% CI, 1.15-1.45. p <.001).1 Moderate to severe atopic eczema doubled the chance of suicidal ideation (or 2.01; p <.001). Certain clinical features also increased the risk of suicidal thoughts, including symptoms, skin pain and overall symptom intensity (all p <.001).1 Furthermore, sleep factors contributed to the risk of suicide (p <.001). Participants with suicidal ideation reported greater levels of stigmatization and more common sleep disorders. Mixed insomnia (sleep onset and maintenance) was particularly associated with suicidal ideation (or 1.78). p <.001).1 “We hope that by identifying the main risk factors behind suicidal ideation in this population, this study will help us better recognize and address these challenges and help our patients with more effective support for the overall well-being,” Kerob said.2 “Looking ahead, we are investigating why suicidal ideation occurs at different rates in countries. This may reflect important cultural differences. At the same time, continuous analysis from the 'life wounds' study has enhanced our understanding of what happens beneath the surface of atopic eczema patients. ” reference Seneschal, J., Halioua, B., Tan, J., Gu, C., Luger, T., Dodiuk-Gad, R., Takaoka, R., Aslanian, F., Prakoeswa, CRS, Demessant-Flavigny, A.-L., Lefloch, C., Kerrouche, N. á. , Burstein, S., Kerob, D., Taiieb, C., Skayem, C., Kelbore, Ag, Misery, L., Tempark, T., Stratigos, A., Steinhoff, M. , & Silverberg, Ji (2025). Prevalence and risk factors for suicidal ideation in atopic eczema: Insights from life scars. It was announced in 2025 as of the European Academy of Dermatology (EADV). Beyond the surface: Atopic eczema is associated with a significantly higher risk of suicidal thinking, major studies have found. eurekalert! Released on September 16th, 2025. Accessed September 18, 2025. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1097824 Schonmann Y, Mansfield KE, Hayes JF, Abuabara K, Roberts A, Smeeth L, and Langan SM. Adult atopic eczema and depression and anxiety risk: a population-based cohort study. J Allergy Clean Imnoll Practice. January 2020; 8(1): 248-257.e16. doi: 10.1016/j.jaip.2019.08.030. EPUB 2019 August 31st. PMID: 31479767; PMCID: PMC6947493.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hcplive.com/view/atopic-eczema-linked-suicidal-ideation-global-study-30-000-adults The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos