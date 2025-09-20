



Vaccine Recommendation Committee Committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrapped on Friday 2 days of meeting It included voting for various recommendations on Covid-19, measles and more. Recommendations PanelAdvisory Committee on Vaccination Practices, or ACIP. All new members I chose Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Director of Health and Human Services. ACIP recommendations are not final say. Although it must be reviewed and approved by the CDC Director to be official guidance, the CDC Director has almost always accepted the recommendations. Here are some important points from the meeting: MMRV vaccine recommendations The panel voted on Thursday Modify recommendations on combining measles, mumps, levelera, and water cell (MMRV) vaccines to support separate, uncombined, MMR and water cell shots for people under the age of 4. According to Céline Gonderer, a contributor to CBS News Medical, the vaccine paired with the MMRV vaccine offers one shot convenience rather than two shots, but when used as the first dose for young infants between 12 and 23 months, there is a slightly higher risk of fever-related “fellient” attacks. Side effects are most common between 14 and 18 months. As The gowner explainsfebrile attacks are rare and almost always resolve without permanent effects, but they can be frightening for families and erode trust in the vaccine. In contrast, studies have shown that there is no increased risk when MMRV is administered at a second dose at age 4-6 after the children have increased the window of maximum risk. Changes in Covid vaccine recommendations Changes from current guidance – CDC recommends 2024-2025 Covid-19 Vaccines for Most Adults 18 and above – The committee voted on Friday to make individually informed decisions about Covid vaccinations, specifically denying vaccinations. Updated recommendations include: Adults over 65: Vaccination based on individual-based decision-making, also known as shared clinical decision-making.

6 months to 64 years: individual-based decision-making-based vaccine vaccination – The risk benefits of vaccination are the most advantageous for individuals at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease, and the lowest for individuals at low risk, according to the CDC list of COVID-19 risk factors. “The good news is that anyone can get this vaccine. The bad news is that even if you're in a high-risk group, no one is encouraged to get it,” Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine researcher at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told The Associated Press. Offit is a former government advisor who has been with Kennedy for many years. There were also multiple votes related to whether the potential COVID vaccination risk should be communicated to patients. Panel members recommended that the CDC update the language of potential risks and encouraged healthcare providers to communicate patients and risks at an individual level. The move has drawn pushbacks from outside medical groups who fear they may be distrustful of the vaccine despite proven safety records. In a close vote, the committee opposed the request for prescriptions for the Covid-19 vaccine. A vote of 6 was yes and no, and the decision was sent to the ACIP Chair. ACIP Chair voted no. I have made the vaccine available without a prescription. Hepatitis B vaccine discussion The panel also discussed the hepatitis B vaccine during session Thursday. Hepatitis B can cause long-term health problems, such as liver disease, cirrhosis, and cancer. The CDC currently recommends the first dose of all newborn vaccines at birth to reduce the risk of infection. Members are considering suggestions to change the recommended vaccine schedule and delayed the child's initial dose to at least one month's age if the mother tested negative. However, they voted and decided to implement the current recommendations. Members voted unanimously in favor of testing all pregnant women for hepatitis B infection. I contributed to this report. More about CBS News Sarah Moniusko Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today. She was chosen to help launch the newspaper wellness vertical. She currently covers Breaking and Treand News on CBS News' Health Watch.

