



As of Friday, Marshalltown had 70 cases of Legionaire illness, one increase since Thursday, and 49 more when the state first announced its existence from September 4th. As the number of cases of Legionnaires' illness continues to be locally etched upwards, complaints about national and local government unwillingness are steadily growing in Marshalltown as it identifies the location of 12 cooling towers suspected to contain Legionnaires bacteria that can cause illness. According to Alex Murphy (HHS), Director of Communications at Iowa Health and Human Services (HHS), the department follows the state codes, particularly 217.30, 22.7 (16) and 139a.3. Currently under Iowa Code 4.1, “Rules,” an “individual” is an individual, corporation, limited liability company, government agency, business trust, real estate, partnership or association, or other corporation. Under 217.30(1)A, the information, name, address, and the type of service or support provided of those receiving services or assistance from the department are confidential. Under (c), the agency's assessment of information about people will also be kept confidential. (d), Medical data including diagnosis and past history of illness and disorders will be kept confidential. Under 22.7 (16), information to the HHS, local health board, or local health department should keep it confidential from identifying people infected with a reportable disease. Under 139a.3, reports or information identifying individuals infected with or exposed to reportable diseases, under subsection (b) under “Contagious and Infectious Diseases and Intoxication” will be kept confidential. However, if the information, report, or information is business-related immediately after subsection (c), and the state epidemiologist or director determines that the release of the information is necessary to protect the public, the business identity may be made public. Murphy said 12 towers are located within affected areas in northern Marshalltown, and each facility has begun restoration or cleaning. All facilities are cooperative and responding. “All towers have been completed or explained within the restoration process,” he said. “.. Through CDC support, historical perspectives and expertise, and detailed case studies, we are confident that the source is likely to be a cooling tower. However, due to the abundant attention, our research also includes testing other possible water sources to ensure that no overlookedness is present.” Tests are being conducted at the State Institute of Health in Coralville and can take 14 days for results to return. Murphy said at this point that none of the samples tested had grown Legionnailla. “This result was not uncommon, but was expected as a possibility because environmental testing could be difficult with known outbreaks,” he said. Murphy added that it may not be possible to identify sources of Legionella bacteria, but it remains hoped. “Everyone in the North Central Marshalltown area who has symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath is encouraged to quickly look at their healthcare providers for testing and treatment,” he said. “Legionaire disease can be treated with antibiotics when caught early.” 641-753-6611 ext. 210 or [email protected]. Approximately 3.5 hours after an Aplington man was charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting… As of Friday, Marshalltown has had 70 Legionnaire cases, with one increase since Thursday, 49 cases.

