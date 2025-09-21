Health
Why smoking? Why relieve symptoms of ulcerative colitis
fThe truth about EW is more universally recognized than the fact that smoking poses a serious threat to human health. Smoking tobacco significantly increases the risk of developing cancer, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and killing 7 million people Every year around the world.1 Paradoxically, smoking is beneficial for individuals suffering from ulcerative colitis. This is a type of inflammatory bowel disease in which the immune system accidentally attacks healthy intestinal tissue. This chronic condition causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight loss and fatigue. However, smoking reduces the intensity and frequency of flare-up.2
“Of course, smoking is a bad thing. But in the case of ulcerative colitis, smoking can help improve the condition of the disease,” he said. Hiroshi Ohnoan intestinal immunologist at the Institute of Physics and Chemistry in Japan. “That's a mystery.”
For over 40 years, scientists and clinicians have observed that people who smoke are less likely to develop ulcerative colitis than those who have never smoked in their life. Additionally, they also noticed that sick individuals who gave up smoking had experienced a worsening condition.3 In contrast, smoking exacerbates Crohn's disease, another type of inflammatory bowel disease.
“Many times you get a story when you speak [ulcerative colitis] Patients who stopped smoking a few months or a year ago, and that's when their flare began. I couldn't really explain why that was.” Gil Kaplana gastroenterologist at the University of Calgary, studying the global epidemiology of inflammatory bowel disease.
Now, in a new study, Ohno and his colleagues provided some answers. By examining the gut microbiota of people with inflammatory bowel disease, the team showed it smoking It produces metabolites that encourage specific bacteria from the oral microbiota and precipitates in the intestine. So, invaders cause an immune response that suppresses ulcerative colitis, but worsens Crohn's disease.4 These findings published in the journal Intestineswhich could lead to metabolite-based therapies that can alleviate inflammation in patients, reduce reliance on smoking, and reduce disease.
“We know there's something in the microbiota that differs between smokers, non-smokers and people who stop smoking. But I think this is probably one of the first studies to do a series of experiments to figure out how this happens.”
One more established trigger for inflammatory bowel disease is metabolite changes associated with intestinal bacterial composition.5 Given that smoking and its cessation could contribute to this change, Ohno and his team speculated that smoking could have different effects on Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis through the gut microbiota.6
To test this theory, researchers recruited patients with both conditions, including those who had never smoked in their life, had stopped smoking, or who still smoked during the study. The researchers analyzed participants' intestinal mucosal microbiota (the breasts closely associated with the inner lining of the colon) with samples collected through colonoscopy. They observed that it is a specific oral bacteria such as Streptococcuspermeated the gut microbiota of smokers with both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The composition of the microbiota of people who stopped smoking did not show this change.
“This was very surprising,” Kaplan said. “I didn't realize that in individuals who smoked, these oral bacteria actually promoted in the colon.”
How did the arrival of these unexpected guests change the intestines? To answer this, Ohno and his team looked at the metabolites of bacteria in the patient's feces. People with ulcerative colitis who smoked had a higher abundance of short-chain fatty acids, such as acetate and butyric acid, compared to those who stopped smoking. Crohn's disease patients showed similar trends. Various aromatic compounds such as hydroquinone and catechol were also present in large quantities in fecal samples of smoking ulcerative colitis patients, compared to those who had stopped.
Hydroquinone has been found at high concentrations in tobacco smoke, so scientists wondered if it would help Streptococcus Colon's house. When they administered the compound to mice, they observed an increase in abundance Streptococcus In the intestinal mucosa. A further apart from this, Ohno and his team tested how different strains of two bacteria affected animal models. Inflammatory bowel disease. They reported inoculating mice Streptococcus Mild It suppressed inflammation of ulcerative colitis and enhanced it in Crohn's disease, recreating the effects of smoking.
To understand the reasons for these contrasting effects, Ohno and his colleagues examined how these bacteria affected the immune system in a mouse model of inflammatory bowel disease. Colony formation in mice and S. Mild In both models, it caused the production of immune cell T helper 1. These cells are known to cause Crohn's disease and provide tips on why smoking can worsen symptoms of the condition. Ulcerative colitis, on the other hand, is caused by T helper 2 cells and is suppressed by oral bacteria-induced immune responses.
Kaplan believes these findings will lay the foundation for developing new treatments for ulcerative colitis, from diets that promote the secretion of beneficial compounds to creating therapeutic microbiota that may allow people to stop smoking in a safe way.
