Alzheimer's disease is not “old age.” Early diagnosis is essential for treatment and management

Every year, September 21 is observed worldwide as World Alzheimer's Day. It's a day to focus on raising awareness Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia that affect millions of people around the world. This day is more than just a date on the calendar, and is a call for action. It reminds us of our collective responsibility to understand, support and address this growing public health challenge. This year's theme is “Ask about dementia and Alzheimer's disease.”

Dementia is as follows: Umbrella Terminology For a collection of symptoms caused by disorders that affect the brain and affect memory, thoughts, behaviors and emotions. The most common of these disorders is Alzheimer's disease, which affects about 50-60% of people with dementia.

Understanding the brain

Our brains are made up of over 86 billion neurons. This is more than the Milky Way stars. Dementia damages nerve cells and leads to dysfunction.

The specific symptoms that a person with experience of dementia lives on depends on which part of the brain is affected and/or the specific disease causing dementia. Symptoms include loss of memory, difficulty finding the right words, understanding what people are saying, difficulty performing previous routine tasks, personality and mood changes.

Global movement

Compliance with Alzheimer's Day around the world began in 1994. Since then, it has grown into a global movement. This day plays an important role in dispelling myths, breaking stigmas and spreading accurate information. Dementia is often the case I misunderstood that he was “just old.”delays in diagnosis and treatment.

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 55 million people currently live with dementia, and that new cases of dementia occur anywhere in the world every three seconds. The number of people living with dementia is projected to rise sharply to 78 million by 2030, and to 139 million by 2050. Dementia will cause death worldwide by 2040. Alzheimer's disease not only has health impacts, but also has serious social and economic consequences. Families face emotional fatigue, and the cost of long-term care puts a heavy burden on the healthcare system.

One of the most important messages of Alzheimer's Day in the world is the awareness of caregivers. Spouses, children, and even neighbors become quiet heroes of dementia care, sacrifice time, energy and financial stability. Still, caregivers often feel isolated and overwhelmed.

Reduce risk

There is no cure for Alzheimer's disease yet. Specific behaviors to reduce the risk of dementia include:

education: Ensure that high quality education is available to all, and encourage cognitively stimulating activities in middle age to protect cognitively.

Supporting devices: It allows hearing aids to those with hearing loss to access hearing aids, reducing harmful noise exposure and reducing hearing loss.

Mental Health: Effectively treat depression.

Road Safety: Encourage helmet use and head protection in contact sports and bicycles.

Physical Activity: People who participate in sports and exercise are less likely to develop dementia, so exercise should be encouraged.

Avoid cigarettes: Reduce smoking tobacco and provide access to smoking advice through education, price management and prevention of smoking in public places.

Lifestyle-related conditions: It prevents or reduces hypertension, maintains systolic blood pressure below 130 mm from age 40, and detects and treats high LDL cholesterol from middle age. Maintain a healthy weight and treat obesity as quickly as possible. This can also help prevent diabetes.

Alcohol reduction: Reduce high alcohol consumption through price control, increasing the level awareness and the risk of overconsumption.

Social connections: Reduce social isolation by prioritizing age-friendly, supportive community environments and housing, encouraging participation in activities and promoting living with others.

screening: Makes vision loss screening and treatment accessible to everyone.

pollution: Reduce exposure to air pollution.

Early diagnosis is important

Early diagnosis It is extremely important to enable better management and planning. Governments, healthcare providers, and communities must prioritize dementia research and policy reform to make care accessible and affordable.

Alzheimer's disease worldwide is more than just adherence. It is a movement of solidarity and hope. Alzheimer's disease is a reminder that while it may erase memories, it cannot erase dignity. By spreading awareness, supporting caregivers and investing in research, we can move towards a future in which the disease is better understood, managed and ultimately cured. Use this day to pledge compassion, strengthen your community and ensure no one faces dementia.

(Dr. Aravind G. is a consultant in the Department of Neurology at Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore.)