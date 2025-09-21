More mosquitoes with the West Nile virus found in Oswego County





WEST MONSROW, N.Y. — A mosquito carrying the West Nile virus has been discovered in Oswego County, health officials said Thursday. Two infected samples were collected in the town of West Monroe, according to the county health department. Early August, Oswego County Sprayed 10,000 acres After testing the mosquitoes as positive for both the West Nile and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). “While days are shorter and temperatures begin to drop, mosquito-borne threats remain in the environment until the first hard frost of the season,” said Bella Dansmoor, director of public health for Oswego County. Health officials urged residents to wear protective clothing during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active and to restrict outdoor activities. Fatal cases are rare, but the West Nile is fatal. One in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One in five develops mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body pain, skin rashes and swollen glands. Officials recommend that homeowners take steps to reduce mosquito breeding grounds. Clean clogged grooves and drain properly.

Remove leaf debris, weeds and overgrowth from the yards, gardens and ponds.

Eliminate standing water of your property.

I exchange bird bass twice a week for water from the horse valley.

Empty or dispose of buckets, cans, flowerpots and other containers that collect water.

Pull holes in the bottom of an outdoor recycling container.

When not in use, flip the wheelbarrow and wading pool over.

Drain clean, chlorine pools, saunas, hot tubs and drainage from the pool cover.

Dispose of old tires, which are important mosquito breeding sites. Tires can be removed at some local transfer stations for a fee. For more information, please call Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200. Residents can also use mosquito dunk kits containing candles to control mosquito populations. The kit is $5 and is available in the Soil Conservation District, Oswego County (315-592-9663). Homeowners also recommend repairing or replacing broken window screens and covering rain barrels with screens to avoid mosquitoes. Oswego County Spray Area for the EEE and West Nile Virus in August 2025. Oswego County Health Department

You may be subject to compensation if you purchase products through links on our site or register for an account. By using this site you agree to us User Agreement You agree that clicks, dialogues and personal information may be collected, recorded and/or stored in accordance with us, by social media, and other third party partners. Privacy Policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/health/2025/09/more-mosquitoes-with-west-nile-virus-found-in-oswego-county.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos