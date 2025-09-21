ChatGpt can give you medical advice. Should you take it?

A German artist who likes to draw outdoors appeared in the hospital, and there were many symptoms in which the bug bite and the doctor couldn't connect well. A month later, after some unsuccessful treatments, the patient began plugging his medical history into ChatGpt. Diagnosis was provided: Nucleemia, also known as rabbit fever. The chatbot was correct, the case was written later Peer-reviewed medical research.

Almost at the same time Another study He described a man who appeared in a hospital in the US with signs of paranoid mental illness that his neighbor had been addicted to him. After all, patients were looking for alternatives to sodium chloride or table salt in ChatGpt. Chatbot Proposed sodium bromideIt is used to clean the pool. He had been eating toxic substances for three months and, once stopped, he had to stabilize for three weeks in the psychiatric unit.

You're probably familiar with Google's consulting about mysterious illnesses. You are sure you search the internet for your symptoms, find useful advice, sometimes sucked into a whirlwind of anxiety and fear, and have a rare, undiagnosed form of cancer. Now, thanks to the wonder that it is the AI ​​generated, this process can be carried out in more detail. Meet Dr. Chatgput.

AI chatbots are an attractive substitute for human physicians, especially given the continued shortage of physicians and the broader barriers to accessing healthcare in the US.

ChatGpt is not a doctor just as Google is not a doctor. Searching for medical information on either platform can lead to false conclusions just as pointing to the correct diagnosis. Unlike Google Search, however, you simply specify information to the user, and ChatGPT and other large language models (LLM) invite you to have a conversation. They are designed to be approachable, attractive and always available. This makes AI chatbots an attractive substitute for human doctors. Ongoing shortage of doctors Similarly Wider barriers to access to healthcare In the US.

As the Rabbit Fever anecdote shows, these tools can also ingest all kinds of data and are trained in medical journal reems, so you can reach expert-level conclusions that doctors have missed. Or, it might give you really bad medical advice.

There is a difference between seeking medical advice from a chatbot and talking about your health in general. Talking to ChatGpt can lead to better conversations and better care with your doctor. Don't tell AI to feed pool cleaners.

The exact and incorrect way to talk to Dr. Chatgput

Many people are talking to ChatGpt about their health. One in six adults in the US say they use AI chatbots for their medical advice every month. According to the 2024 KFF poll. Most of them are not confident in the accuracy of the information the bot provides. Frankly, that level of skepticism is appropriate given the stubborn tendency of LLMS to hallucinate and the likelihood that bad health information can cause harm. The real challenge for the average user is knowing how to distinguish between facts and manufacturing.

“To be honest, I think people need to be very careful about using it for any medical purpose, especially if they don't have the expertise in knowing what's true and what's not,” he said. Dr. Roxana DanejProfessor and AI Researcher at Stanford School of Medicine. “When it's right, it does a pretty good job, but when it's wrong, it can be pretty devastating.”

Also, chatbots tend to be sycophantic or pleased. So, if you think that's what you want, they might lead you in the wrong direction.

The situation is unstable enough, Daneschju added, adding that she is encouraging patients to go to Dr. Google, who provides reliable sources of information instead. Search major For 10 years, I have worked with experts from Mayo Clinic and Harvard Medical School. Present validated information about the conditions and symptoms of health anxiety that can occur after something called “Cyberchondria” or on the Internet.

If you have a list of things to ask your doctor, ChatGpt can help you create a question.

But if you skip the symptom checking side of things, tools like chatgpt can really help you if you want to know what's going on about your health based on what your doctor has already said to you, or to better understand the notes in their jar. Chatbots are designed to be conversational and are good at that. If you have a list of things to ask your doctor, ChatGpt can help you create a question. If you have some test results and need to make a decision from your doctor about the best next step, you can rehearse it in a chatbot without actually asking the AI ​​for advice.

In fact, just talking, there is some evidence that ChatGpt is excellent. 1 Research in 2023 We compared actual doctors' responses to health questions from the Reddit forum with responses generated by AI when the chatbot was prompted with the same question. Healthcare experts then evaluated all the responses and found responses generated in the chatbot Both were high quality and sympathetic.. This is not the same as having a doctor in the same room as the patient, but discussing his health. Now is the best time to point out what patients get, on average Only 18 minutes With a primary care doctor on visiting. If you only go once a year, you don't have much time to talk to the doctor.

It should be noted that unlike your human doctor, ChatGpt is not HIPAA compliant. Generally chatbots There is little privacy protection. This means that you should expect that the uploaded health information will be stored in AI's memory and used in the future to train large language models. Also, in theory, the data could be included in the output of someone else's prompt. There is A more private way to use a chatbotbut still, there is a possibility of hallucination problems and catastrophe.

The future of bot-supported healthcare

Even if you don't use AI to understand the mystery of medical care, you may be a doctor. According to the 2025 Elsevier reportabout half of clinicians said they used AI tools for their work, saying these tools saved time, and one in five people used AI as a second opinion on complex cases. This does not necessarily mean that your doctor is looking for ChatGpt to understand the meaning of your symptoms.

Even before CHATGPT was present, doctors have used AI-powered tools to help with everything from patient diagnosis to notes. These include a clinical decision support system built specifically for physicians who are chatbots but are now better than ready-made chatbots. You can actually extend existing tools. A 2023 study found doctors using ChatGpt The performance is slightly better In test case diagnosis, it is better than cases that work independently. Interestingly, only ChatGpt performed best.

That research I made a headlineperhaps because of the suggestion that AI chatbots are better than doctors at diagnosis. One of its co-authors, Dr. Adam Rodmanrather than assuming that the chatbot is wrong when the doctor disagrees with the conclusion, it suggests that this is not necessarily the case if the doctor is more open to listening to ChatGpt. Certainly, AI can hallucinate, but it can also find connections that humans may have missed. Again, look at the rabbit's fever case.

“Patients need to talk to their doctor about using LLM, and to be honest, doctors need to talk to their patients. Their Using LLM. ”

“The average doctor has the feeling when something is hallucinated or when it's off the railroad,” said Rodman, a hospitalist at Beth Israel Deacones Medical Center and an instructor at Harvard Medical School. “I don't know that the average patient is always the case.”

Nevertheless, in the short term, you should not expect to see Dr. ChatGpt appear in your local clinic. You're more likely to see AI work As a scribesave doctors time, take notes, and analyze that data one day to help doctors. Doctors may use AI Helping to draft messages to patients Faster. In the near future, as AI tools improve, more clinicians may use AI for their diagnosis and second opinions. That doesn't mean you should hurry to chat with your urgent medical concerns. If so, tell your doctor how it went.

“Patients need to talk to their doctor about using LLM, and to be honest, doctors need to talk to their patients. Their Using LLMs,” Rodman said.