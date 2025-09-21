Imagine throwing away your reading glasses and regaining your crisp, youthful vision with a few drops a day.

New research suggests that specially prescribed eye drops can significantly improve vision that is close to vision in people with presbyopia. The patient reported a sharp sight within an hour, improving for up to 2 years, and only mild temporary side effects.

Eye drops that sharpen your sight without glasses

As almost everyone experiences presbyopia as they age, it becomes difficult to concentrate on nearby objects and read small prints. For many people, the solution is to read glasses, but new research suggests that it can be as easy as applying special eye drops two or three times a day.

At the 43rd Parliament of the European Association of Cataracts and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS)[1] The researchers presented the results of a retrospective study that included 766 patients. Most participants were able to read two, three or even more additional lines of the Jaeger chart, a tool used to measure vision after using a specially designed drop. This improvement continued for two years.

Innovative alternatives to glasses and surgery

“We conducted this study for the critical minor medical needs in presbyopia's management of presbyopia. Current solutions such as glasses and surgical interventions include patients at inconvenience, social exhibitionism and potential risk. They are not candidates for surgery,” said Dr. Giovanna Benozzi, director of the Center for Advanced Research at Persbyopia in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The drop was originally developed into the same center by the late Dr. Jorge Benozzi's father, the late Dr. Jorge Benozzi. They combine two active ingredients. It combines ciliary muscles that constrict the pupil and regulate the focus of the object's eyes at different distances, and diclofenac, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that reduces inflammation and relieves tumors that are often developed by pilocarpine.

Pilocarpine preparation testing across hundreds of patients

The patient received second drops per day. Usually, you wake up and again after about 6 hours, if symptoms recur, or if visual comfort is required, you will need a third dose of optional. A group of patients (373 women and 393 men with an average age of 55 years) were divided into three groups and received one of three eye drops. Each formulation had a fixed dose of diclofenac, but the pilocarpine concentrations were 1%, 2%, and 3%.

Researchers wore glasses (not corrected near vision) one hour after the initial dose of the drops, assessing improvements in how well patients could read the jaeger charts, and followed the patients for two years.

Fast and lasting visual improvements were observed

Dr. Benozzi told Congress: “Our most important results showed a rapid and sustained improvement in vision myopia for all three concentrations. One hour after obtaining the first drop, the patient had an average improvement in the 3.45 Jaeger lineage. Treatment improved focus at all distances.

“Impressively, 99% of the 148 patients in the 1% pilocarpine group reached optimal myopia and could read more than two extra strains. Approximately 83% of all patients maintained good functional myopia vision at 12 months.

Impressive results across all administration groups

In the 2% group, 69% of the 248 patients were able to read three or more extra lines on the Jaeger chart, and in the 3% group, 84% of the 370 patients were able to read three or more additional lines.

The patient's vision improvement lasted for up to 2 years, with a median duration of 434 days. The side effects were mild, most common, with temporary dim vision, which occurred in 32% of cases, with irritation (3.7%) and headache (3.8%) when the drops penetrated. No patients discontinued treatment.

Common subside effects of pilocarpine include redness in the eyes, watery eyes, blurry vision, dim or dark vision, sensitivity to light, or changing focus between objects, flashes of light or “floaters” see “floaters” of vision, and rarely detached retina.

Adjusted treatment based on the severity of presbyopia

Dr. Benozzi continued. “Although almost all patients experienced near-vision improvements, dependent on the status of their vision before treatment at baseline, our study revealed that optimal pilocarpine concentrations can be individualized as patients who are rated as low initial jeger scores most frequently, and there are patients with a higher concentration of 2% or 3% to achieve significant visual improvement.”

She concluded: “These results suggest that this combination therapy provides a safe, effective and well-accepted alternative for traditional presbyopia management. It significantly reduces reliance on glasses reading and offers a convenient and non-invasive option for patients, but these eye drops may not rule out the need for glasses for all individuals.

“Importantly, this treatment is intended not to replace surgical interventions, but to serve as a valuable solution for patients seeking freedom from the inconveniences of glasses, as well as providing evidence-based pharmacological options that expand the spectrum of Presbyar care beyond glasses and surgery.”

Next steps in long-term research and presbyopia care

In addition to the group of patients in this study, Dr. Benozzi has other patients who have been in treatment for more than 10 years. Dr. Benozzi plans further research to measure improvements in patients' quality of life and explore the underlying physiological mechanisms of eye droplets.

Research strengths include the large number of patients included and long follow-up times. This is the first systematic assessment comparing three different pilocarpine concentrations in combination with diclofenac. The limitation is that it is a retrospective, single-centric study that may limit the generalization of the findings and introduce selection bias.

Professor Burkhard Dick, president of ESCRS-elect, and chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology and Ophthalmology at a German university hospital, were not involved in the study. He commented: “Surgeries for age-related vision loss are ongoing, but some patients are not candidates. A single-center retrospective study by Dr. Benozzi suggests that eye drops containing pilocarpine and diclofenac may improve near vision for up to two years, but limited designs can reduce visual vision. And in rare cases, retinal detachment can pose a risk to the cornea due to the use of local NSAIDs.

reference:

Summary number: ESCRS25-FP-3944, “Pilocarpine for Presbyteria – Dose-dependent efficacy and safety of diclofenac droplets: a real-world single-center study.” et al.

Conference: 43rd Parliament and Refractive Surgeons of the European Association

Don't miss a breakthrough: Join us in our ScitechDaily newsletter.