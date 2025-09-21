Research highlights the overlooked link between vascular disease and risk of dementia

Plastic and Vascular Diseases: In this image of blood vessels in the subcortical white matter of the brain, green is tissue autofluorescence, red is eosin staining of muscles and blood, and turquoise dots are plastic particles. Plastic is located in the outermost layer of blood vessels and is scattered across brain tissue. Photo Credit: UNM Health



Vascular dementia – Cognitive impairments caused by diseases of small vascular vascular disease in the brain are a widespread problem, but Alzheimer's disease is not fully studied enough to cause abnormal plaque and protein entanglements to deposit in neural tissue.

1 Researcher At the University of New Mexico, we want to change that.

newly Published Papers introduced by the editor of American Journal of PathologyElaine Bearer, MD, Ph.D., Harvey family, donated to the UNM School of Medicine, and awarded renowned professors and sets new models for characterizing and classifying various forms of vascular dementia.

She hopes that this approach will help researchers better understand the different forms of illness and find effective treatments.

Conditions such as hypertension, atherosclerosis and diabetes are associated with vascular dementia, but other contributing causes, such as the recent discovery of nano and the recent discovery of microplastics in the human brain, are well understood.

“We're flying blind,” she said. “We didn't know what we were dealing with because the pathology of various blood vessels is not comprehensively defined, and we didn't know that nano and microplastics were in the photographs.

Bearers have identified 10 different disease processes that contribute to vascular-based brain damage, usually by causing reduced oxygen or nutritional deficiency, serum leakage, inflammation leakage, or waste removal. These cause small strokes that harm neurons. She lists new techniques, including special stains and novel microscopes, to detect them.

In this paper, Bearer used a special microscope to meticulously study tissues from brain reservoirs donated by New Mexican families who died of dementia, and adopted stains that emphasized damaged blood vessels. Surprisingly, many patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease also had small blood vessels in the brain.

“I think half of people with Alzheimer's disease have vascular disease in New Mexico,” she said.

Bearers argue for a systematic approach to identifying different forms Vascular dementia Neurologists and neuropathologists will more accurately score the severity of the disease in both living and deceased patients, and will search for potential treatments, as well as treatments. To make that happen, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has formed a consensus group of leading neuropathologists to increase the likelihood of developing new classification and scoring systems, she said.

Meanwhile, a fresh area of ​​concern is the effects of nano on unknown health. Brain microplasticssaid Bearer.

“The nanoplastics in the brain represent a new player in the field of brain pathology,” she said. “All current thoughts about Alzheimer's and other dementia need to be revised in light of this finding.”

“What I'm finding is that there are far more plastic in people with dementia than in regular subjects,” she said. “It seems to correlate with the degree and type of dementia. ”

The amount of plastic was also associated with higher levels of inflammation, she said.

“When I started thinking about putting this ADRC together, I thought one of the things I should see was the vasculature because no one did it systematically and comprehensively, so we have experts from around the world here at UNM,” Bearer said.

“Describing pathological changes in this comprehensive way is truly new. What we hope to come out of this paper is to work with other neuropathology ADRC cores across the country to develop consensus guidelines for classifying the effects of vascular changes and nano- and microchemistry on the brain.”

