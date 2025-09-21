Health
Research highlights the overlooked link between vascular disease and risk of dementia
Vascular dementia – Cognitive impairments caused by diseases of small vascular vascular disease in the brain are a widespread problem, but Alzheimer's disease is not fully studied enough to cause abnormal plaque and protein entanglements to deposit in neural tissue.
1 Researcher At the University of New Mexico, we want to change that.
newly Published Papers introduced by the editor of American Journal of PathologyElaine Bearer, MD, Ph.D., Harvey family, donated to the UNM School of Medicine, and awarded renowned professors and sets new models for characterizing and classifying various forms of vascular dementia.
She hopes that this approach will help researchers better understand the different forms of illness and find effective treatments.
Conditions such as hypertension, atherosclerosis and diabetes are associated with vascular dementia, but other contributing causes, such as the recent discovery of nano and the recent discovery of microplastics in the human brain, are well understood.
“We're flying blind,” she said. “We didn't know what we were dealing with because the pathology of various blood vessels is not comprehensively defined, and we didn't know that nano and microplastics were in the photographs.
Bearers have identified 10 different disease processes that contribute to vascular-based brain damage, usually by causing reduced oxygen or nutritional deficiency, serum leakage, inflammation leakage, or waste removal. These cause small strokes that harm neurons. She lists new techniques, including special stains and novel microscopes, to detect them.
In this paper, Bearer used a special microscope to meticulously study tissues from brain reservoirs donated by New Mexican families who died of dementia, and adopted stains that emphasized damaged blood vessels. Surprisingly, many patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease also had small blood vessels in the brain.
“I think half of people with Alzheimer's disease have vascular disease in New Mexico,” she said.
Bearers argue for a systematic approach to identifying different forms Vascular dementia Neurologists and neuropathologists will more accurately score the severity of the disease in both living and deceased patients, and will search for potential treatments, as well as treatments. To make that happen, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has formed a consensus group of leading neuropathologists to increase the likelihood of developing new classification and scoring systems, she said.
Meanwhile, a fresh area of concern is the effects of nano on unknown health. Brain microplasticssaid Bearer.
“The nanoplastics in the brain represent a new player in the field of brain pathology,” she said. “All current thoughts about Alzheimer's and other dementia need to be revised in light of this finding.”
“What I'm finding is that there are far more plastic in people with dementia than in regular subjects,” she said. “It seems to correlate with the degree and type of dementia. ”
The amount of plastic was also associated with higher levels of inflammation, she said.
“When I started thinking about putting this ADRC together, I thought one of the things I should see was the vasculature because no one did it systematically and comprehensively, so we have experts from around the world here at UNM,” Bearer said.
“Describing pathological changes in this comprehensive way is truly new. What we hope to come out of this paper is to work with other neuropathology ADRC cores across the country to develop consensus guidelines for classifying the effects of vascular changes and nano- and microchemistry on the brain.”
detail:
Elaine L. Bearer, Investigating the vascular contribution to cognitive impairment; American Journal of Pathology (2025). doi:10.1016/j.ajpath.2025.07.007
Provided by
University of New Mexico
Quote: Research highlights highlight the overlooked link between vascular disease and dementia risk (September 20, 2025). Retrieved September 21, 2025 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-09-highlights-ovred-link-link-vascular-disease.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from fair transactions for private research or research purposes, there is no part that is reproduced without written permission. Content is provided with information only.
|
Sources
2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-09-highlights-overlooked-link-vascular-disease.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 4.3 The earthquake strikes the San Francisco Bay area
- American legislators visiting China urges greater dialogue with Beijing after the Trump-X
- Ryan Routh was found guilty of having tried to assassinate Donald Trump
- American secret services disrupt the telecommunications network that threatened NYC at the United Nations General Assembly
- Gresham High School Junior recovers from the spinal cord slut after collision of the football match
- CDC reports find a sharp rise in dangerous drug-resistant bacteria
- Imran Khan approves the Pakistani-Saudi defense pact
- Why Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Pact is disturbing India
- The United Kingdom lacks will and leadership to do more to help Ukraine, explains Boris Johnson
- Jokowi instructs volunteers supports Prabowo-Gibran two periods, this is Puan's response
- Template: Infobox Cricket Ground/Test Cases – Wikipedia
- Spain counts the summer cost of 'nightmare' BBC News