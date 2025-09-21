How new blood tests make it easier





What if you could check for colon cancer just by using a daily blood draw? New blood tests in Michigan have made the process much easier. Intestinal preparation, sedation, awkward stool kits will not be mailed. Shield Testing is now available in Michigan and is aiming to do just that. The Shield was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration last summer after approximately five years of clinical testing. read: Screening Tests offer non-invasive home testing as an alternative to colonoscopy How it works The doctor must order a shield. Then it's just a blood draw. If your clinic cannot do that, the company can send phbebotomist to your home without any extra costs. Samples are sent to Guardant Health lab in California for analysis. That's what you're looking for Dr. Sam Asgarian, Vice President of Clinical Development at Guardant, says the test is examining DNA present in samples that specifically look at DNA referring to colorectal cancer. “We're looking for tumor DNA,” he said. If that DNA is found, the test flag is a positive result. Get results A secure link to the textual results is displayed. The doctor will get a copy at the same time, so you can help with the next step. How accurate is that? Company studies showed that the overall sensitivity of the shield was 83%. That is, about 83% of the cancers in the study were found. This study detected two, three and four cancer stages at a rate of 100%. Who should get it? Shield is for average-risk adults over the age of 45 who do not have colon cancer symptoms or serious risk factors. Colonoscopy is required if you have symptoms such as bleeding or persistent pain, or if you have risk factors for colon cancer. If the shield test is negative, it is considered clear for 3 years and then must return to the doctor for follow-up screening recommendations. If the shield test is positive, a follow-up colonoscopy is required to see the details. Costs and compensation Because the Shield is FDA approved, Medicare and Veterans Community Care Network covers it. Private insurance coverage is currently on the rise, but it is still inconsistent. If your doctor recommends testing, check with your insurance company first. How does it compare to colonoscopy? Colonoscopy is still the gold standard. The same procedure can be used to find and remove precancerous growth, but screening tests are not possible. However, for those who don't undergo colonoscopy, shielding is a much easier option and is far better than skipping screening. For more information about Shield, click here. How to use the Cologuard at-Home Test Kit

Copyright 2025 by Wdiv Clickondetroit – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2025/09/21/colon-cancer-screening-how-a-new-blood-test-is-making-it-easier/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos