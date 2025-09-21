Connect with us

The investigation revealed a built-in distance tracker for Brain

Thursday, September 18th, 2025

Humans use different types of information to avoid getting lost. You can also use your sense of direction to find familiar landmarks, but you can also estimate how far you walked.

in New research From St Andrews University published today Current Biologyresearchers at the School of Psychology and Neuroscience trained rats to run a specific distance to earn rewards. Later, as rats performed the task, they were recorded from individual cells in the brain navigation system. Previous studies have shown that some of these cells have very regular peaks of activity every 30 cm, like neuropedometers. Researchers at St Andrews have changed task environments to find that activity peaks were not regular and that rats' ability to estimate distances was degraded.

Rats participate in the study

The regularity of pedometer-like signals correlates with the accuracy of distance estimation, suggesting that this is a neural signal that can track how far we walked.

The researchers then recreated the human rat task in the real world, creating a 12.5 million environment for the St. Andrews Student Union. The results showed that humans were able to accurately determine distances, and that the same environmental manipulation that distorts rat pedometers exacerbates humans on tasks.

Measurements were recorded in the tumor cortex of the brain. This is one of the first regions of the brain damaged by Alzheimer's disease. This means that distance estimation tasks that rely on neuropedometers may be useful tools for early diagnosis.

Professor James Einge, who led the study, said: “Linking this regular pattern of activity in the ocular cortex with the ability to estimate distance is very exciting. The fact that humans and rats show the same type of error in distance estimation in different environments gives us confidence that the brain mechanisms are the same in both species.”