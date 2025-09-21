The investigation revealed a built-in distance tracker for Brain





Humans use different types of information to avoid getting lost. You can also use your sense of direction to find familiar landmarks, but you can also estimate how far you walked. in New research From St Andrews University published today Current Biologyresearchers at the School of Psychology and Neuroscience trained rats to run a specific distance to earn rewards. Later, as rats performed the task, they were recorded from individual cells in the brain navigation system. Previous studies have shown that some of these cells have very regular peaks of activity every 30 cm, like neuropedometers. Researchers at St Andrews have changed task environments to find that activity peaks were not regular and that rats' ability to estimate distances was degraded. Rats participate in the study The regularity of pedometer-like signals correlates with the accuracy of distance estimation, suggesting that this is a neural signal that can track how far we walked. The researchers then recreated the human rat task in the real world, creating a 12.5 million environment for the St. Andrews Student Union. The results showed that humans were able to accurately determine distances, and that the same environmental manipulation that distorts rat pedometers exacerbates humans on tasks. Measurements were recorded in the tumor cortex of the brain. This is one of the first regions of the brain damaged by Alzheimer's disease. This means that distance estimation tasks that rely on neuropedometers may be useful tools for early diagnosis. Professor James Einge, who led the study, said: “Linking this regular pattern of activity in the ocular cortex with the ability to estimate distance is very exciting. The fact that humans and rats show the same type of error in distance estimation in different environments gives us confidence that the brain mechanisms are the same in both species.” category

University News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.st-andrews.ac.uk/archive/study-reveals-brains-built-in-distance-tracker/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos