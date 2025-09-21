Health
It warns that millions of people who have not been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes are not diagnosed
According to the results of a new modeling study this year, the burden of global type 1 diabetes (T1D) continues to be driven rapidly by increasing cases, aging, improved diagnosis, improved diagnosis, and lower mortality.
The study estimates that T1D will affect 9.5 million people worldwide in 2025 (an increase of 13% since 2021), and this number is projected to increase to 14.7 million people in 2040. diagnosis And the challenges of collecting sufficient data, the number of actual individuals living in T1D, is likely much higher, the researchers say.
In fact, they estimate that there are 4.1 million “missing people” who would have lived in 2025 if they had not died early from poor T1D care, including an estimated 669,000 people who were not diagnosed. This is especially true in India. In India, an estimated 159,000 people were believed to have died after missing a diagnosis.
Our top priority is to limit the increase in the number of people who die prematurely due to lack of diagnosis or suboptimal diabetes treatment. The number of these “missing people” is expected to reach 6.7 million by 2040, but existing treatments and technologies can save the lives of these millions. ”
Dr. Fei Wang, consultant at Breakthrough T1D, a research and advocacy organization in New York, USA
Dr. Stephanie Pearson, co-author of Breakthrough T1D, said, “Worldwide, marginalized communities face significant barriers to T1D care. They are less likely to access or supply insulin and other essential medicines and technologies, combat poor glucose management, experience poor quality of life, and extend life expectancy. They needed the insights needed to identify the most affected populations and ensure high quality, affordable care is available to anyone, when and wherever they needed.”
The new analysis used data from the T1D index and International Diabetes Federation ATLAS to estimate the incidence (new cases), deaths and adults in 202 countries from 2021 to 2025, as well as deaths and adults.
The study predicts that 513,000 new cases of T1D will be diagnosed worldwide in 2025, of which 43% (222,000) will be under the age of 20. Finland is predicted to have the highest incidence of T1D in 2025, with approximately 64 cases per 100,000 children aged 0-14.
Over half of T1D people (5.4 million) lived in just 10 countries in 2025 – the US, India, China, Brazil, UK, Germany, Russia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey (see table at the end of release).
Globally, 174,000 people are expected to die from T1D in 2025. Of these, one in five (30,000) is due to a lack of diagnosis, most of which have an estimated 6,000 deaths in India.
Severe inequality in care and outcomes
The analysis reveals considerable global inequality in diabetes care and outcomes in 2025, with a life expectancy of 10 years of people with 11 times higher T1D in Norway (66 years remaining) than in South Sudan (6 years remaining). In high-income countries, life expectancy at age 10 was highest in Norway (66 years left) and Sweden (66 years old), while lowest in Guyana (35), Seychelles (39) and Trinidad and Tobago (40 years old).
The study predicts a significant (55%) increase in the global T1D population by 2040, with the largest increase in Africa (120% to 829,000 increase) and the Middle East/North Africa (86% to 2.78 million). In Europe, the number is expected to increase by 37% to around 3.9 million, with the biggest increase in Kazakhstan (up 25,000 from 111%).
The significant increase in T1D forecasts from 2025 to 2040 highlights the need for urgent action. As explained by Renza Scibilia, co-author of Breakthrough T1D, “early diagnosis, insulin and diabetes supply, and proper health care can provide great benefits, with the potential to save millions of lives going forward by ensuring universal access to insulin and improving diagnostic rates in all countries.” ”
The authors point to some important limitations on estimation, including appreciating the need for increased monitoring and research, as analyses use available data but are constrained by a lack of accurate data in most countries. They also note that data on misdiagnosis and adult populations remain limited, and the analysis assumes a certain incidence and mortality rate depending on age. Furthermore, incidence data for the Covid-19 period were excluded from part of modeling to avoid bias. We expect future updates to improve as new data become available and applied.
