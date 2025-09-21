Under new guidelines, more Americans meet standards for hypertension

Almost Half of all Americans have high blood pressure – a A condition called hypertension.

Hypertension is the number one risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Additionally, hypertension increases the risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Heart disease, stroke, and dementia Causes of the 1st, 4th and 6th reading of death Unfortunately, in the United States, only one in four people with a history of hypertension controls this condition.

Released in August 2025 by the American Heart Association and the American Faculty of Cardiology. New guidelines for preventing and managing hypertensionbased on a comprehensive analysis of literature published over the past decade.

The conversation we asked Cardiologist Dr. William Cornwell The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus explains what the new guidelines mean and how you can work with your doctor to manage your blood pressure.

What are the main points of the new guidelines?

Latest Guidelines The new statement was last year in 2017. Since then, the medical community has learned a lot about hypertension and the best ways to control it. New guidelines provide a lot of new information.

First, the definition of hypertension has changed. Standards are stricter and target blood pressure is lower than in the past.

The criteria depends on the value of “systolic” and “diastolic” pressures. Systolic blood pressure, the upper number, refers to the pressure in the blood vessels when the heart is squeezing blood inside the body. Diastolic blood pressure, the lower number, is the pressure in the blood vessels when the heart is relaxing. Both numbers are important when determining the severity of hypertension and how it is best managed.

The new guidelines have removed the “Pre-Hype Tension” category. This was defined by systolic pressure (mm Hg) in mercury (mm Hg) or diastolic pressure of 80-99 mm Hg. Currently, patients are classified as “blood pressure elevation” if their blood pressure is below 80 mm Hg and is 120-129, or stage 1 hypertension if their blood pressure is 130-139/80-89.

Readings above 140/90 are considered stage 2 hypertension, and readings above 180/120 are in the danger of hypertension. Essentially the bar was lowered This change can affect millions of Americans.

People need to ask their doctors if they have hypertension and whether they should be treated based on these new standards. It is also very important for patients to receive advice from their doctors about lifestyle habits. This can be incorporated into daily life that can help lower blood pressure, such as diet, exercise, and healthy sleep habits.

Furthermore, the guidelines encourage providers to use risk calculators called PREMENT – Predict the risk of cardiovascular disease events – Determine the overall risk of patients with cardiovascular disease and heart failure. This tool represents a major advancement in personalizing healthcare. This is to incorporate individual-specific risk factors and enable a coordinated approach to healthcare.

What is the link between alcohol intake and hypertension?

The guidelines encourage people to limit alcohol intake because alcohol increases blood pressure.

A 2023 meta-analysis of seven studies in nearly 20,000 people showed that systolic blood pressure occurs Increases about 1mmhg for every 10 grams of alcohol consumed. Standard beer contains around 14 grams of alcohol, so regular alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure at several points over time. For those who are drinking excessive amounts of alcohol but have stopped, Their blood pressure may return.

That may not sound much, but when combined with other unhealthy and dangerous behaviors, such as sedentary behavior, excessive weight, inadequate sleep, psychological stress, and smoking, risk factors begin to increase rapidly. Together, they can be very quickly Increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and dementia.

The new guidelines encourage patients to completely reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption compared to older guidelines. For those who want to drink alcohol, the new guidelines recommend that men need to drink less than two drinks a day, while women need to drink less than one drink per day.

What other lifestyle factors did the new report focus on?

The new guidelines also highlight the fact that diet can have a major impact on blood pressure. They recommend that all adults, with or without hypertension, consume less than 2,300 milligrams of salt, or about a cup of salt per day, ideally less than 1,500 milligrams per day. For comparison, the average Americans eat more than 3,300 milligrams of salt Per day. Patients can also consider further reducing potassium-based salt alternatives.

The guidelines recommend a specific diet called The Dash dietIt is an abbreviation for dietary approaches to stop hypertension, whether or not you have hypertension. With or without hypertension to prevent or treat blood pressure rise. The Dash Diet highlights fruits, vegetables, low-fat or non-fat dairy products and whole grains. This meal may be Increases Hg by approximately 10 mm leads to a lower blood pressure.

The guidelines are also highlighted You need to increase your physical activity. On average, every 30 minutes of aerobic exercise per week, systolic blood pressure increases by 2 mm Hg, diastolic blood pressure decreases by 1 mm Hg, and the greatest decrease occurs with 150 minutes of dynamic exercise per week.

Regular exercise will also help you live longer Reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and dementia.

What are the main prevention strategies for the report?

The new guidelines recommend the Prevent Risk calculator incorporates several factors to determine risk, including demographics, cholesterol levels, medical history, and blood pressure. This risk calculator is Available online for free To the general public. Prevention calculators can be a useful tool for all Americans as they ensure that patients and providers receive an assessment of their overall risk assessment. However, it is especially useful for people with multiple chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, overweight/obesity, and diabetes.

Recommended by the American Heart Association Eight essential health behaviors To control blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. These include healthy eating, regular exercise, stop or avoid smoking, sleep for 7-9 hours per night, and control your weight, cholesterol, blood glucose and blood pressure.

Will the new guidelines change the way doctors deal with hypertension?

One of the biggest advancements in these new guidelines is a personalized approach to healthcare through the use of a preventive computer.

The guidelines recommend that doctors encourage patients to check their blood pressure at home to better understand the fluctuations in pressure that occur throughout the day.

Finally, the guidelines encourage doctors to be more aggressive about treating blood pressure. This may be an important change, as uncontrolled blood pressure is a major risk factor for the ultimate development of heart disease and stroke.

