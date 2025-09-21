Walking Benefits: Does every day's steps really protect you from sitting? Research has answers





Most of us spend most of the day sitting at our desks, in front of our computers, or on our commute. This sedentary routine has become the norm, but comes with serious health risks.Research has shown that it increases the likelihood of heart disease, weakens muscle strength, and is associated with some cancers. According to the American Heart Association, around 80% of U.S. jobs are classified as sedentary, so finding ways to stay active is more important than ever. Warm from the correct shoes: 5 safety rules to keep you on walking A new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggests that even the simplest solutions may be the most effective: Walking. How many steps make the difference?

This study analyzed data from 72,174 participants who wore movement trackers for a week. On average, they were 61 years old and sat for 10.6 hours a day. Over the seven years of follow-up, 1,633 deaths and 6,190 cardiovascular events were recorded.The results were impressive. Those who walked 9,000 to 10,500 steps a day are: Overall mortality risk is 39% lowerThe risk of cardiovascular disease has been reduced by 21%Interestingly, half of these benefits were achieved in just 4,000-4,500 steps per day. Walking just 2,200 steps every day showed improvement in health.Researchers warn that the study is observational and does not explain all lifestyle factors, such as diet, but the relationship between movement and health outcomes is clear. Small changes to sum up

If your job continues to be that you sit most of the day, reaching 9,000 steps may feel out of reach. But experts believe it is not as unattainable as it looks. They suggest that the task doesn't seem too big to encourage yourself or even let someone walk with you.And if it's difficult to walk outside, make sure you move around the house thoroughly. Combining this with a phone, music or podcast can turn it into a simple 20-30 minute routine. The purpose is to start small and you need to build stamina for more intense and intentional exercises.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/walking-benefits-how-many-daily-steps-really-protect-you-from-sitting-too-long-study-has-an-answer/articleshow/124029483.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos