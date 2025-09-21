Health
Scientists feel that exercise can reduce the risk of developing dementia
More Australians die of dementia than any other cause. According to a recent report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.
It is well known that physical activity is one way to reduce the risk of developing disorders.
Now, new research finds a link between exercise and a decrease in proteins in the blood, which could lead to dementia.
recently Published papers by the Center for Absorbed Dementia Research and Education at the University of Tasmania We also found that the more active you get, the more brain health is protected.
“It's really important because blood-based biomarkers showing risk for dementia are the first to show that blood-based biomarkers are associated with truly important, accessible, modifiable risk factors,” says Dr. Eddy Roccati, Senior Research Fellow at the Center.
I said.
Proteins associated with brain inflammation have been reduced by exercise
This study utilized a large and willing group of participants through the Tasmanian Island Research Project.
The purpose of this project is who is most likely to develop dementia and ways to reduce its risk?
Participants will provide blood samples every two years and complete lifestyle research.
Colleen Davidson is part of the research.
The 53-year-old runs, swims and weight training.
Ms Davidson is well aware that physical activity is one way to reduce the chances of developing dementia in later years.
“I'm working towards where I need it, and I think it's positive. I'm taking it step by step, and trying to make those positive changes,” she said.
For the first time, scientists were able to see how reported levels of physical activity affect the levels of proteins in the blood called serum glial fibrous acid protein or GFAP.
Professor James Vickers, director of Wicking Center, said GFAP is linked to brain inflammation.
“So it's a good marker for general brain health,” he said.
“We have basically discovered that you do more physical activity. The lower levels of this GFAP protein we see in your blood probably indicate that you are in a better brain health.“
The protein reduction is even greater for participants engaged in more active exercise.
“I run, I swim, I make puffs and pants,” Dr. Roccati said.
Genetics plays a role
The association between active exercise and reduced GFAP protein was less strongly in participants carrying the APOE4 gene.
About 25% of people have one copy of APOE4, and 2-3% carry two copies.
APOE4 is the most potent genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
Inheriting genes does not mean that a person develops disease.
Actor Chris Hemsworth discovered that he inherited his parents' genes three years ago.
Dr. Roccati said that protein reduction is not that strong for people with genes, but exercise remains important.
“You should not look at your genes when you determine your destiny [you] “I have this gene so now I can look at the best risk factors for dealing with and I can reduce my risk of dementia over time,” he said.
Other ways to reduce risk
New research has increased evidence that by addressing modifiable lifestyle and behavioral risk factors, approximately 45% of cases of dementia can be prevented.
Addressing physical inactivity, an important MIDLIFE modifiable risk factor, can significantly reduce dementia cases.
By 2065, nearly 1.1 million people are expected to see a 2.5-fold increase in dementia, according to a report by the Australian Health and Welfare Association.
Professor Vickers said there are around 14 modifiable risk factors.
Social interactions, good sleep, and lower blood pressure are some of the ways to reduce the risk of dementia.
High cholesterol, hearing loss, obesity and smoking increase the chances of developing illness.
Professor Vickers said it will help you gain a deeper understanding of how modifiable risk factors affect blood biomarkers and predict future brain health.
“If you can measure them [biomarkers] They will have that idea as soon as possible, in 10 or 15 years of time, whether you are at a much higher risk of dementia.“
|
