



Beaufort County, South Carolina (WTOC) – South Carolina Department of Public Health It confirmed the first death in South Carolina caused by mosquito-borne eastern horse encephalitis for over 20 years. A Beaufort County individual contracted with the virus and later died. What is Touma Encephalitis? The EEE virus is spread to people by the bites of infected mosquitoes. It is not transmitted from person to person. Virus infection can cause febrile diseases without neurological symptoms, or can cause neurological symptoms and disease due to damage to encephalitis and encephalitis (encephalitis) or the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis). Want to know more? click here. How often does Beaufort County test mosquitoes? Mosquito control in Beaufort County is routinely testing mosquitoes across the county to confirm the presence of mosquito-borne viruses, according to a press release. The county said they are consistently implementing spray missions via trucks and aviation applications. The county said they plan to continue monitoring mosquito populations in the area. They say additional treatment missions are being planned for the affected areas. DPH recommends following “7 TS” to protect mosquitoes in your home and garden: Tip Anything that can hold water, such as toys, plant saucers, vases, etc. To destroy the mosquito breeding cycle, change water frequently every day, with items like dog bowls and bird baths.

toss Or recycle unnecessary garden items that can collect water, such as old tires, junk, or trash.

turn around Through items that can hold water like a child's pool, wheelbarrow, or bucket.

I'll tighten it Cover over items such as boats, wooden piles, grills, pools and more.

be careful of your property. Clean debris from the grooves, drains and grooves. Cut the grass low and trim or remove overgrown plants.

handle Items that cannot be drained or empty with suitable mosquito controlled products.

Let's form a team And talk to your neighbors about reducing mosquitoes in and around your home, your neighborhood. Want to learn more about mosquito prevention? click here

Click to access Beaufort County Mosquito Control here Copyright 2025 WTOC. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

