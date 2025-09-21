CDC Vaccine Panel Adds New Rules for Getting Covid Vaccines in Tension Meetings

Updated on September 19, 2025 at 6:09 PM (East US)

A panel of federal vaccine advisors discussed several changes to access to Covid-19 vaccines at a chaotic meeting on Friday.

Ultimately, the Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices (ACIP) has stepped back from the most controversial proposals that it requires the state to those who require prescriptions for the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the end result is that the Covid-19 vaccine may not be available more than in the past few years.

The group created recommendations on vaccine policy for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and voted to recommend vaccination for people over 65 years of age and younger, subject to a process known as “shared decision-making.” Their recommendations do not prohibit anyone from getting a shot for more than six months, but they require patients to talk to their clinicians about risks and benefits.

“In the past seasons of Covid, we had access to the vaccines on a daily basis. You or I could go to the pharmacy or the doctor's office and get the vaccine. Jen CatesDirector of Global Health and HIV Policy at KFF.

In Friday's vote, Cates says essentially, “this is no longer routinely recommended — “sharing clinical decisions,” which is. Cates says that details about what it involves and how access plays are not immediately clear, but what's clear is that it's a “narrower recommendation” than in the past few years.

The ACIP recommendation also states that for people under the age of 64, conversations should be emphasized that for people under the age of 64, the highest benefits for those at the highest risk of serious illness and lowest for those at no high risk.

The advisor also voted that the CDC should add information on risks and uncertainties that may be related to the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine against information sheets on shots. Many of the risks were known to be speculative or already unfounded.

Heavy debate and Thai vote

The rally underscored the highly politicized nature of vaccine policy under the leadership of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Recommendations that everyone needs a prescription to take the Covid vaccine – if the state adopted the recommendation, it could have been a new hurdle in many places, but ended with a tie. ACIP Chairman Martin Kulldorff voted for NO and tore his tie. The movement failed.

However, discussions on the proposal have become unclear. Some of the committee warned that in the end fewer people will get shots. Dr. Amy Middleman Among the Adolescent Health and Medicine Association, many people who voiced committee members to reject this idea.

“When we start seeking prescriptions for vaccines, our main preventive public health strategy, it overwhelms our doctor's office.”

Committee members also expressed concern, saying it would cause access issues, especially for those with underinsured insurance or those without primary care providers. “I'm worried because I understand that about 30% of Americans don't have easy access to primary health care providers,” said Dr. Joseph Hibel, a member of the committee.

Earlier this year, Kennedy Existing ACIP panel firedwas established during the Biden administration and replaced them with his own handpicked roster, including five members. Added this week.

Some of his choices have a history of being critical of vaccines, as Kennedy himself has. Kennedy's ACIP was widely expected to curb access to Covid boosters.

During the course of the meeting, many clinicians present expressed concern about how ACIP was broken from the established process of developing these recommendations that would be on the sidelines of expert input, raise suspicious or preliminary data, and affect insurance coverage.

“It's troubling to see the erosion of the integrity of the committee,” said Dr. Sandra Frihofer, who spoke on behalf of the American Medical Association on Friday.. ”

In a break from past precedents, the Covid vaccine voting topic was not made public until the end of the meeting when it was presented by ACIP member Retsef Levi, MIT professor of MIT operations management. Several outside health groups present had requested sharing for transparency.

Levi led much of the debate to win votes on Covid-19. In his comments, he highlighted safety concerns regarding the vaccine.

“I don't think that the public believes in a safe and effective story right now,” he told the panel.

The meeting was characterized by confusion and confusion, even among voters. During the vote on individual decisions, Dr. Cody Meissner asked what it actually means. “The vaccine information sheet is Already required by law About All Vaccines – What changes here is the contents of the vaccine information sheet. Is that correct? ”

Levi said so, that would be a change. “We recommend that the content be changed. Given this suggestion that the CDC is making here, we need to apply our judgment on how to do it accurately.”

Confusion and Covid Shot policy patchwork

In recent weeks, states and insurance companies have taken on a ton of actions to blunt the potential impact of ACIP decisions in the two-day meeting. For example, California, Oregon and Washington launched it. West Coast Health Alliance The states from Maine to Maryland have been formed Northeast Public Health Cooperation Issues your own vaccine recommendations.

American health insurance plans, industry group of private insurance companies, A statement has been issued That Covid-19 vaccine will be covered without cost savings by the end of 2026. With this new recommendation in mind, we will clarify how coverage for public insurance programs, such as the Children's Health Insurance Program, will work.

Regardless of insurance coverage, patients seeking vaccinations at various locations report being pulled away from pharmacies, including carers at high risk conditions.

Cates says that the policy and access patchwork is reminiscent of the early days of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, depending on where you live.

“Early everyone wanted that and was pretty much skeptical about it,” she says. “The demand is much lower today, but for those who want it, they'll have to do a little extra work, and I think that's the bottom line here.”

The CDC generally adopts panel recommendations, but the vote is not final until CDC Director Jim O'Neill signs off to them. He refused to promise that Superintendent Susan Monares would adopt ACIP recommendations before he saw the evidence, and he was told that she was not the same. Testified to the Senate Earlier this week.

NPR's Sydney Lupkin contributed to this report.

