Health
Hurricane Sandy survivors face high heart risks ever since the storm
New research shows that hurricane-related floods do not only cause short-term damage. It can cause cardiovascular risks in older people a few years after the storm has passed.
study: Risks of hurricane exposure and long-term cardiovascular disease outcomes. Image credits: Bob Pool / Shutterstock
recently Jama Network Open Article, researchers looked into whether hurricane-related floods, particularly by Hurricane Sandy, increased long-term risks. CVD. They found that people in flooded areas are likely to experience CVD It's more adjusted than those in non-flooded areas for over 5 years RR 1.05; 95% bcri 1.01–1.08) The most powerful effects of heart failure in New Jersey about three years after landingRR 1.10; 95% bcri 1.03–1.18 for beneficiaries over 50) and event study elevation in 4-5 years across the region.
background
Climate change intensifies hurricanes and intense storms, making them more destructive and frequent. These events create widespread disruption and health issues, especially in the weeks and months of landing.
Previous studies have shown that hurricanes are associated with increased CVD Events such as heart failure, myocardial infarction, and stroke. Elderly people are particularly vulnerable to hospitalization and worsening of chronic diseases.
It has also been observed that it has been affected among populations with conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, as well as already elevated racial and ethnic minority groups. CVD risk.
Although the short-term health impacts are well documented, little is known about whether these risks last in the long term. This is a concern given the demographic trend towards aging populations and the tendency for older people to stay in the community despite the risks associated with disasters.
Hurricane-related disruptions such as displacement, gentrification, socioeconomic changes, repeated or new exposures can prolong health effects. However, disaster management strategies focus primarily on short-term emergency response.
About the research
This cohort study analyzed beneficiaries of service fees age 65 and older who lived in New Jersey, New York City and Connecticut between 2010 and 2017.secretly), was included.
A 20% national Medicare sample provided claim data. The analysis was compared CVD Event Rate secretlyTo the people of the Flow Dead near S who flooded during Hurricane Sandy secretlyWithin a 10-mile radius. Flood exposure was defined using the US Geological Survey High Water Mark Map from October 2012.
The main result was speed CVD events per 1000 beneficiary year based on a verified claims algorithm (i.e. stroke, myocardial infarction, heart failure). Rates have been compiled secretly Registered time level and adjustment. Covariates included demographic characteristics, comorbidities, socioeconomic indicators, and domain deprivation index.
Statistical analysis incorporates spatial autoregressive random effects and temporal random walks to explain spatial and temporal clustering, and statistical analysis incorporates conditional autoregressive random effects and temporal random walks to explain spatial and temporal clustering.
Propensity scores to match balanced covariates between groups. The event research specifications further tested the assumptions of timing and parallel trends of risk change. Sensitivity analysis assessed robustness to various matching strategies, sample limits, and model specifications.
Important findings
The study examined 695 121,599 Medicare beneficiaries. secretlyConnecticut, New Jersey, New York City. Of these, 444 secretlyS (63.9%) experienced floods from Hurricane Sandy. 121,395 beneficiaries of 690 after the match secretlyS (of which 441 were flooded) was included in the analysis cohort.
Demographic characteristics such as age, gender, and overall before matching CVD Prevalence was similar between flooding and non-influx secretlys.
However, socioeconomic differences are clear: flooded areas have low median income, higher percentage of households occupied by renters, and higher deprivation scores. After match, income and deprivation disparities persisted, but differences in demographic and health baselines were minimized (standardized mean differences were small).
All areas were flooded secretlyS showed a modest but statistically significant increase. CVD Events for 5 years (RR 1.05; 95% bcri 1.01–1.08), the results are consistent in sensitivity analysis. Subtype analysis revealed that only the rate of heart failure was significantly higher in flooded areas.RR 1.03; 95% bcri 1.00–1.08 Overall. More than 50 beneficiaries in New Jersey: RR 1.10; 95% bcri 1.03–1.18), myocardial infarction and stroke were not consistently associated with flooding.
Regional analysis highlighted New Jersey across the board CVD And heart failure events rose especially with flooding secretlyS, New York City and Connecticut showed no significant increases in DID analysis. An analysis of the event survey suggests a short-term rise within six months CVDheart failure, and myocardial infarction, additional mi It increases after about 2 and 5 years, and there is no sustained stroke signal. Sensitivity checks confirmed the robustness of the model across various modeling strategies.
Conclusion
This study showed that hurricane sand-related flooding was associated with rising hurricanes CVD The risks and effects of older Medicare beneficiaries last up to five years. Heart failure appeared to promote the majority of the increase, especially in New Jersey, but myocardial infarction and stroke were not consistently affected.
Analysis of event surveys suggested both short-term spikes CVDheart failure, and myocardial infarction within 6 months, subsequent increases in heart failure increase after 4 to 5 years of land. These findings are consistent with previous studies that recorded short-term. CVD Extend evidence to post-hurricane risks, long-term outcomes.
Methodologically, the analysis was enhanced by combining differences with event research models to capture both the temporal patterns of effects and risk after the mean hurricane.
However, restrictions include focusing solely on Medicare beneficiaries of service fees remaining in the same area, and relying on ZIP code levels rather than individual-level data, excluding Medicare advantages and institutionalized populations.
Overall, this study highlights the long-term cardiovascular impact of hurricane-related floods and the need for disaster management frameworks to explain not only immediate care but also persistent cardiovascular risks and health care requirements.
Journal Reference:
- Risk of hurricane exposure and long-term cardiovascular disease outcomes. Ghosh, A. K., Soroka, O., Safford, M., Shapiro, M. F., Wang, F., Johnson, G. D., Civelek, Y., Dimaggio, C., Abramson, D. Jama Network Open (2025). doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.30335, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2838441
