



This permanent recommendation came in response to Governor Whitmer's executive order aimed at making Michigan residents accessible to Covid-19 vaccines.

Michigan, USA – in response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer Executive Order On Tuesday, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical operating officer, aimed to make Michigan residents accessible to Covid-19 vaccines. Standing recommendation For Covid-19 vaccines. “National healthcare organizations and scientific experts continue to recommend daily Covid-19 vaccinations for high-risk individuals, but they also recommend that the vaccine be available to everyone over six months. The Covid-19 vaccine has been proven to reduce the chances of emergency departments and emergency care visits, hospitalizations and serious consequences. They are one of our best defenses against the virus. As the state's top medical executive, it is my duty to protect and promote public health, and I deserve the opportunity to access the Covid-19 vaccine if everyone wants to. This permanent recommendation will help protect the accessibility and availability of vaccines in our state,” Baghdasarian said. On Wednesday, August 27, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the 2025-2026 vaccine for those aged 65 and older, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The vaccine was approved by the FDA of people ages 5 to 64, and has at least one underlying condition, increasing the risk of severe consequences from Covid-19. MDHHS said the FDA has not defined a list of these underlying conditions. Center for lists of disease control and prevention It includes conditions such as obesity and physical inactivity, and it said it is “not exhaustive” and “should not be used to exclude people with underlying conditions from recommended measures for preventing or treating Covid-19.” In Bagdasarian's recommendation, she said, “Anyone who has not received a food and drug administration (FDA) approved or accused 2025-2026 Covid-19 vaccine dose may be considered to have underlying conditions that pose a severe risk to gain a severe risk from Covid-and-elegibuse. MDHHS has worked with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services and the Michigan Department of Licensing Regulation to ensure that those who have decided to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine will be insured and are available, as outlined in Whitmer's Executive Directive. Details about Covid-19 and seasonal respiratory diseases and how to protect yourself can be found online Michigan.gov/covidflursv.

