



overview This is the 58th situation report for the multi-country outbreak of MPOX and provides details on the global epidemiological situation of MPOX. This includes updates on the epidemiological status of MPOX in Africa. Highlights • Following the convening of the Emergency Committee under the provisions of the International Health Regulations (2005) on September 4, 2025, the WHO Director-General determined that the outbreak of MPOX multicountry no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. • Unlocking PHEIC does not mean that the threat will end and whose reaction will continue. MPOX continues to circulate in Africa, where more than 90% of cases have been reported, especially in Africa where flammation is possible everywhere. Vulnerable groups, especially children, pregnant women and those living with HIV, continue to be at increased risk of severe illness and death. Therefore, monitoring, diagnosis, community involvement and response capabilities must be maintained. •A rapid risk assessment of overall public health risks raised by MPOX was updated on September 2, 2025. The overall global public health risk was rated as moderate. • All clades of Monkeypox virus (MPXV) continue to circulate. If the outbreak of MPOX is not rapidly suppressed and human-to-human transmission is not interrupted, they pose a risk of sustained community communication. • Kuwait, one country, has reported MPOX for the first time since the last edition of this report. Genomic sequencing analysis identified clade IIB MPXV. Japan and Senegal are reporting the first MPOX case to clade IB MPXV. •In August 2025, 59 countries in all WHO regions reported a total of 3780 confirmed cases, including 15 deaths (case mortality ratio) [CFR] 0.4%). The Eastern Mediterranean and European regions reported an increase in cases in August compared to July 2025, while the African region, the US region, Southeast Asia region and the Western Pacific region reported a decrease. •19 African countries have reported aggressive MPOX transmission in the past six weeks. Clade IIB MPXV continues to be primarily reported in West Africa, with Central African countries reporting both clade IA and clade IB MPXV, while East African countries reporting clade IB MPXV. • Australia and Thailand have reported additional cases of MPOX to clade IB MPXV since their last status report. These cases are travel-related and community transmission of clade IB MPXV continues to be reported only in central and eastern African countries.

