Nine independent modeling teams have shown that maintaining a universal COVID-19 vaccine policy can reduce hospitalizations and deaths beyond risk-only strategies, resulting in consistent population-level benefits, despite the timing of immune escape changing seasonal peaks.

A recent study published in the journal Jama Network Open researchers projected the United States (USA). COVID-19 (COVID-19) Hospitalizations and deaths between April 2024 and April 2025 were quantified the benefits of each strategy under various vaccination recommendations and immune outflow assumptions.

background

One season still could change the lives of thousands: even in 2023-2024, COVID-19 (COVID-19) It killed more Americans per hospitalization than seasonal flu. The Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices ( ACIP ) Lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) recommend who should be vaccinated. However, the evolution of variations and the decline of immunity will keep the goalpost moving. Communities place emphasis on convenience, cost and fatigue on the need to protect seniors and those with underlying health conditions. Family members and hospitals are planning their expected winter peaks, but the summer surges are still a surprise. Policymakers need numbers rather than guesses to set broad or targeted guidance. Further research is needed to compare realistic vaccination routes in immune escape.

About the research

The US scenario modeling hub will bring together nine independent teams, COVID-19 (COVID-19) Hospitalization and death from April 28, 2024 to April 26, 2025. The team adjusted the weekly hospitalization model from the National Healthcare Safety Network ( nhsn and deaths from the National Center for Health Statistics ( NCHS ), and uses anonymized surveillance that is collected on a daily basis. Six scenarios have passed two axes. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2: Immunological Evasion at 20% (low) per year or 50% (high) per yearsars-done-2and vaccine policy, 1) no recommendations (except for vaccine children who age to qualify at 6 months). 2) Recommendations only for high-risk groups (adults over 65 years of age or individuals with underlying conditions). Or 3) Recommendations for everyone over 6 months.

The vaccine was reformulized to target circulating variants as of June 15, 2024, and was expected to be available with 75% vaccine efficacy as of September 1, 2024 ( ve ) Regarding hospitalization upon release. State and age-specific coverage was consistent with observations from September 2023 to April 2024. Each team designated immunity and decline of infectious diseases. Individual projections were combined to form an ensemble through a cropped linear opinion pool. Prevention of burden in vaccination scenarios was estimated using meta-analysis methods. Uncertainty was summarised at 95% projection interval ( pi ) and 95% confidence interval ( CI ) If applicable.

Research Results

Over all six scenarios, the model is the US COVID-19 (COVID-19) The burden from April 2024 to April 2025 is similar to the previous year. Hospitalization remains below CDC Increases across “high” levels from late summer to winter. In the worst case scenario (high immune outbreak and no vaccine recommendations exceeding baseline pediatric vaccinations), the projection was 931,000 hospitalizations (95% pi 0.5-1.3 million) and 62,000 deaths (95% pi 18,000-115,000) by April 26, 2025. In the best case scenario (low immune outage, vaccination is recommended for everyone), the forecast was 550,000 hospitalizations (95%). pi 296,000-832,000) and 42,000 deaths (95% pi 13,000-72,000). The most likely assumption (immune escape rate with universal recommendations) between 2023 and 2024 was 814,000 hospitalizations (95% pi 400,000-1.2 million) and 54,000 deaths (95% pi 17,000-98,000). Adults over the age of 65 accounted for 51% to 62% of hospitalizations and 84% to 87% of deaths.

Over six scenarios: weekly prediction of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the United States from April 28, 2024 to April 26, 2025, as well as recommendations for immune escape and vaccination. The ensemble projection is based on nine models, with historical data displayed as black points. Unfilled data points represent data observed after the forecast period. National Medical Safety Network Hospitalization Data is only displayed when reported fractions exceed 75%, highlighting the gaps in reliable data over this period (May 5, 2024 to November 2, 2024). The projection curve is colored based on vaccine recommendations, and the curve represents the median ensemble projection and shading indicating 90% projection interval. The dashed lines show disease control and prevention threshold centers for high and moderate hospitalization levels (20-10-20 hospitalization levels per 100,000, respectively).

The vaccination policy reduced the burden on both immune escape regimes. High-risk groups recommending that vaccinate only high-risk groups be advised to receive vaccination reduced hospitalizations by 11% CI 6%-16%) low immune outflow and 8% (95% CI 5%-11%) high immune escape. Deaths fell by 13% (95% CI 7%-18%) and 10% (95% CI 6%-14%, respectively). Expanding to universal recommendations has resulted in greater benefits: hospitalizations of 15% (95% CI 9%-21%) is low in immunospair and 11% (95% CI Mortality decreased by 16% (95% decrease) compared to high immunospreading CI 10%-23%) and 13% (95% CI 8%-18%). Absolutely, under high immune outbreak, vaccinated only high-risk groups to avoid 76,000 hospitalizations (95% CI 34,000-118,000) and 7,000 deaths (95% CI ,3,000-11,000) and there are no recommendations. Extending the recommendations to all ages increased the impact on 104,000 hospitalizations (95% CI 55,000-153,000) and 9,000 deaths (95% CI 4,000-14,000) avoided.

Compared to the risk-only policy, the universal policy provided additional indirect protection for older people, preventing approximately 11,000 additional hospitalizations and approximately 1,000 extra deaths for people over 65 years of age (representing a 3%-4% reduction in the burden on this group). The observed epidemiology was divided into timing from prediction. The US peaked in August in the summer of 2024, followed by the winter of 2025. This pattern is consistent with a higher effective immune escape in summer 2024 and a lower immune escape in winter, and is different from the model's constant annual escape assumption. Despite the discrepancies in timing, weekly death ensemble coverage was within the expected range, and conclusions regarding the relative benefits of broader vaccinations remained stable. The study focused on restrictions that include the possibility of overestimating the benefits of vaccines if immunity exceeds forecasts in the summer of 2024.

Conclusion

In summary, scenario-based modeling suggests that it has been reformulated COVID-19 (COVID-19) Vaccination remains a viable tool to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from 2024 to 2025, especially among adults over the age of 65 and those with underlying conditions. While targeting only high-risk groups offers significant benefits, maintaining universal recommendations provides additional meaningful reductions, including indirect protection for older adults, under both low-immunity and older immune escape conditions. Real-world variant dynamics can shift peak timing, but the comparative benefits of wider vaccination persist. For households, clinics and health systems planning a season for respiratory viruses, universal guidance can save thousands of lives more than narrower strategies.