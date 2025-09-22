Health
Rheumatoid arthritis filled her life with pain. This implant sets her freely: Shot:
For more than four years, Lin Milam's life was tied to pain radiating from her swollen joints.
“My kids couldn't hold me,” she says. “I couldn't hold my husband's hand.”
Milam also couldn't help climbing stairs or raising her teenage son. She spent most of her days on the couch.
That's the reason Rheumatoid arthritisoccurs when the immune system begins to attack the lining of the joint.
Milam tried everything: physical therapy, acupuncture, steroids, and even the latest Immunodes. Nothing went well.
That changed when the surgeon implanted in October 2023 Experimental equipment On Miram's neck. For one minute each morning, it supplies a pulse of electricity to the vagus nerve, which connects the brain to its internal organs.
“After three weeks, my elbow pain was completely gone,” she says. “Then my hands didn't hurt anymore, so the swelling started to go away.”
In the end, all symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis had disappeared. Milam, 60, says she and her husband have regained the life she enjoyed before he got sick.
“It's like rebirth,” she says.
And now the device will be available to many other people like Miram.
July, Food and Drug Administration Approved A device made by SetPoint Medical for people with rheumatoid arthritis whose symptoms are not properly controlled by drugs.
Surgeons at Northwell Health, New York, August 22nd Embedded The patient's first approved device.
FDA approval could be a turning point in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis as well as other autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel disease.
“This treatment uses a body's own mechanism to manage inflammation,” he says. Dr. John Tola Phoenix rheumatologist who oversaw the research that led to the approval of the device.
By stimulating the vagus nerve, the device sends a signal to the hypothalamus. The hypothalamus is a brain region that regulates physical functions and interacts with the immune system. That brain area responds by sending the vagus nerve back to the spleen.
This signal tells certain cells in the spleen to slow the production of proteins called cytokines that regulate inflammation, including joint inflammation. Cytokines play an important role in combating infections, but can also cause damage to healthy tissue, including the lining of the joints.
This device rarely produces the dramatic recovery that Lynn Milam experienced. However, in important clinical trials, patients who were not responding to even the most potent drugs often saw meaningful improvements.
“35% of patients achieved that in this extremely difficult group,” Tezzer says. This was much larger than the comparison group where stimulants were not yet on.
The whole process is started by the implant “size of limagen”, says Dr. Peter ConradChair of the Department of Neurosurgery at the Rockefeller Institute of Neuroscience at West Virginia University. “It's all built on a small chip, then it's included in a small silicone jacket.”
Outpatient surgery to implant the device is easy for surgeons who have implanted vagus nerve stimulation devices, often used to control epileptic seizures, Conrad says.
“I had dental surgery that is more like a process than this surgery,” says Milam.
However, after the surgery, there was a hitch.
Miram's voice was temporarily limited to whispers, as the device was close to the vocal chords. The second step fixed that, but her voice was slightly lower than before.
Miram says he will accept it for treatment for what the drugs were unable to do.
The stimulation device has restored its ability to climb stairs, cook and travel, she says.
Her husband, Donald Millum, says he allows the couple to do things together again.
“Walking the dog and holding his hand – it's just a simple thing,” he says. “And a hug.”

