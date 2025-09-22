Parkinson's disease, a common neurodegenerative disease, affects about 1% of the population over 60 years old, and is expected to be squared by 2040, bringing important health burdens around the world.

This disease primarily affects substantial Nigra dopaminergic neurons in the brain, resulting in a gradual decrease in dopamine synthesis. This neurotransmitter deficiency causes characteristic motor symptoms such as tremor, bradykinesia and postural instability.

Current treatments primarily rely on drugs such as levodopa to replace dopamine levels or mimic its function, providing short-term relief of symptoms, but slowing the progression of the disease. Deep brain stimulation is an invasive surgical procedure that affects brain activity and is not suitable for all individuals.

Stem cells have emerged as a highly promising method for treating Parkinson's disease, with the ability to not only improve symptoms, but also address the underlying cause by replacing destroyed dopaminergic neurons.

Embryonic stem cells (ES) and induced pluripotent stem cells (IPSCs) are of particular interest due to their extraordinary ability to differentiate into a variety of cell types, including dopaminergic neurons.

These stem cells can be coaxialized to integrate into existing brain circuits, release dopamine and mature into functional neurons that can recover normal synaptic communication through carefully controlled differentiation processes.

Bluerock Therapeutics has made great strides in this field along with the leading candidate Bemdaneprocel (BRT-DA01), which was produced from pluripotent stem cells.

In preclinical and early stage clinical studies, BRT-DA01 showed resistance and ability to integrate into host brain tissue, leading to recovery of dopamine-producing cells.

Encouraged by these findings, the company plans to transfer BRT-DA01 to a Phase III study, promising more effective and long-term treatments for patients with Parkinson's disease.

Aspen Neuroscience is another important player in the field of Parkinson's disease stem cell therapy. The strategy employs autologous IPSCs that are reprogrammed from the patients' own cells and reduce the likelihood of immunological rejection.

Aspen's research focuses on distinguishing autologous IPSCs into dopaminergic neurons and implanting them into the patient's brain, providing a coordinated, safe treatment alternative. Current clinical trials are constantly being considered, and preliminary results show that they promote indicators of cell survival and potential improvement in function.

Despite the great potential of stem cell therapy for Parkinson's disease, many substantial obstacles need to be addressed before they become generally available.

One of the most important challenges is the large-scale creation of high-quality, functional dopaminergic neurons from stem cells, while preserving cell quality and uniformity.

When it comes to IPSC proliferation, it is important to maintain long-term pluripotency and genome stability. Pluripotentiation allows IPSCs to develop into any cell type within the body, but genome stability ensures that no harmful mutations are acquired during the growth process.

In this regard, high-quality laminin proteins, an important component of the extracellular matrix, are important. Laminin interacts with specific receptors on the stem cell surface, causing a series of intracellular signaling cascades required for cell self-renewal.

In standard culture techniques, feeder cells or complex matrices are frequently used to promote the growth of IPSCs. However, these approaches can cause unpredictability in cell growth and differentiation, making it difficult to expand the expansion of the manufacturing process.

To overcome this, researchers are actively investigating designated Xeno-free growth media and improved bioreactor systems containing high-quality laminin proteins.

These systems are designed to accurately manage environmental parameters such as food supply, oxygen tension, and shear stress, providing an ideal environment for IPS cells development.

Despite these advances, genetic changes can occur during long-term cell culture, potentially leading to genomic instability.

Advanced gene editing techniques such as CRISPR-CAS9 offer the possibility to modify or prevent genetic mutations, but concerns about target-off effects can lead to unintended genetic changes, and ethical concerns regarding human gene modifications remain important barriers.

Another important challenge is to improve the amount and efficiency of iPSC differentiation into brain cells. Current differentiation techniques are often complex, time-consuming, and relatively few functional neurons.

The process of differentiating IPSCs into dopaminergic neurons consists of several consecutive phases, each requiring precise control of different signaling pathways. Key factors that promote neuronal development include FGF8B (fibroblast growth factor 8b) and SHH (Sonic Hedgehog).

FGF8B promotes specific signaling pathways early in differentiation, directing IPSCs towards the nervous system. SHH, on the other hand, is required for further specification and maturation of dopaminergic neurons.

Researchers are continuously improving these differentiation regimens and experimenting with novel combinations of cytokines, growth hormones, and small compounds to improve process efficiency. Furthermore, 3D culture techniques demonstrate the important potential to enhance the differentiation of iPSCs into brain cells.

These systems can better simulate the in vivo microenvironment, promoting more efficient cell-cell-matrix interactions, leading to the creation of higher quality, more differentiated brain cells.

Scaling these streamlined processes to an industrial level while maintaining strict quality control remains a major challenge. To ensure the safety and efficacy of stem cell-based drugs for Parkinson's disease, the differentiation process must be consistent and reproducible in large-scale production.

Fortunately, Acro offers a comprehensive approach to developing IPSCs into neurons, hopes to overcome these barriers and make stem cell-based treatment of Parkinson's disease more accessible.

Sponsored Content Policy: News-Medical.net publishes articles and related content that may derive from existing commercial sources, adding value to the News-Medical.NET's core editorial spirit for educating and notifying site visitors interested in medical research, science, medical devices and treatment.