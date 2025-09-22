Health
Trump's administrator reportedly decided to link autism to Tylenol use during pregnancy
Tylenol is on sale at a pharmacy in New York City, New York, USA on September 5, 2025.
Kylie Cooper | Reuters
The Trump administration is scheduled to announce on Monday that Tylenol use in pregnant women is potentially linked to autism. Washington Post.
Federal health officials are expected to warn women not to use Tylenol early in pregnancy unless they have a fever, the Post reported Sunday, citing four people familiar with the issue. Authorities also highlight a type of folic acid known as leucovorin as a potential autism treatment, according to the report.
The Department of Health and Human Services and the White House did not immediately respond to CNBC requests for comments.
president Donald Trump On Saturday, his administration said on Monday it will make an autism-related announcement.
“I think that's going to be a very important announcement,” Trump said in a statement at an event hosted by the American Foundation Stone Institute. “I think that will be one of the most important things we do.”
Wall Street Journal Earlier this month, HHS Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reported that he would soon be releasing a report linking the use of the common painkiller acetaminophen, the common name for Tylenol, during autism during pregnancy. Tylenol maker stock Kenvue It fell sharply Following the report.
A Kenvue spokesperson told CNBC in a statement that “more than a decade of rigorous research approved by leading health professionals and global health regulators” showed no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism.
“We believe that independent science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism,” the spokesman said. “If not, I will strongly oppose any suggestions and be deeply concerned with the health risks this poses in order to expect a mother.”
Tylenol Added section to the site He tackled “recent media coverage,” saying that “there is no proven link between acetaminophen and taking autism.”
Kenvue CEO Kirk Perry met with Kennedy earlier this month to highlight his message and try to discourage Tylenol from including it as a potential cause of autism in future reports on disability. Wall Street Journal.
Kenvue executives also said there are few safe alternatives to acetaminophen to reduce fever in pregnant women, the journal reported.
Food and Drug Administration and Major medical institutions It also insists that acetaminophen is safe when directed during pregnancy, but advises individuals to consult with their healthcare provider before using over-the-counter medications.
Kennedy pledges to make autism an important focus in HHS and “reach the bottom” of the causes of neurodevelopmental conditions. He shares Unsupported claims About the prevalence and past autism surrounding its causes.
– Reported by Annika Kim Constantino of CNBC.
