Does Tylenol cause autism during pregnancy? What the research shows

The Trump administration is scheduled to link today Rapid increase in autism spectrum disorder According to the use of Tylenol (the brand name acetaminophen) during pregnancy, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. President Donald Trump previewed the announcement on Sunday, saying at the memorial to the late Charlie Kirk, “I think I've found the answer to autism.” A press conference will be held this afternoon.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

There's no simple answer Causes of autismmore than 50 years of scientific research has shown. This is a complex neurodevelopmental condition that arises from constellations of genetic factors and environmental influences.

Supporting science journalism

If you enjoy this article, consider supporting award-winning journalism. Subscribe. Purchase a subscription helps ensure a future of impactful stories about discoveries and ideas that will shape our world today.

Furthermore, there is weak evidence linking the use of Tylenol during pregnancy to the ultimate autism diagnosis in children. “evidence [from a handful of studies] It was really mixed and the effect was really small.” David Mandel saidIn an interview with a psychiatry professor studying autism at the University of Pennsylvania Scientific American Early this month.

Acetaminophen is one of the few painkillers that are thought to be taken safely during pregnancy, in consultation with doctors, according to the US Obstetrician and Gynecologist (ACOG). “Despite recent unfounded claims, there is no clear evidence linking careful use to fetal developmental issues. The guidance from the ACOG remains the same. If pain relief is needed during pregnancy, acetaminophen should be used in moderation.” In a statement on September 5th.

This is what we know about Tylenol and the causes of autism.

What causes autism?

Most cases of autism can be linked to genetic causes. But that DNA blueprint doesn't determine everything. When fertilized human eggs turn into embryos and fetuses, environmental factors can affect how their genetic instructions are carried out.

Several non-genetic factors have been repeatedly associated with an increased risk of developing autism spectrum disorder. The most established one is Parent's age: The older an individual's parents are in their own way of thinking, the more likely they are to be diagnosed with autism. (However, even this effect can return to genetics, as people age, accumulate more genetic variations than they may pass on to their offspring.)

Other non-isomeric factors such as Premature birth Or birth Caesarean sectionmaternal diabetes and exposure Air Pollution Or identify Anti-dense drugs Inside the uterus, some studies have shown that it increases the risk of autism. However, these results cannot establish that these factors caused an increased risk of autism, but only that they occur together from time to time. This is because it is usually impossible to run randomized trials in a pregnant population, unrealistic or unethical.

read more: There is no single cause of autism. This is how we know

What does Tylenol and Autism evidence show?

a A small number of studies from the US and Europe We found a slight increase in the risk of autism among offspring of people who took acetaminophen during pregnancy. Recent researchHowever, no effect was found. The 2024 analysis examined nearly 2.5 million people born in Sweden between 1995 and 2019. The researchers found a very small increase in the prevalence of autism among offspring of people who had an increased risk of 0.09 percentage points compared to those who were taking acetaminophen. This increased risk disappeared when researchers saw cases of a pair of siblings who took acetaminophen during one pregnancy. This suggests that what appears first, like acetaminophen-induced increased risk of autism during pregnancy, may be the result of other risk factors.

The most obvious factor that can affect these outcomes is why people take Tylenol during pregnancy in the first place. This medication is used to relieve pain and reduce fever. “I don't know where any of these studies are. [the researchers] The effects of prenatal infections were able to be isolated from the use of acetaminophen,” Mandel said.

This means that Tylenol, a fever or underlying infectious disease, was used for treatment. If a pregnant person is hospitalized due to an infection, The chances of a child developing autism increase by about 30%A study that has been discovered by over 2 million people.

“I believe that independent, healthy science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. Otherwise, I will strongly oppose any proposal and be deeply concerned with the health risks this poses in order to expect a mother,” a spokesman for Kamb, a maker of Tylenor. Scientific American.

Potential treatment

The Trump administration also reportedly plans to link autism to low levels of folic acid or vitamin B9 during pregnancy.

“We know that folate deficiency during pregnancy can lead to neural tube defects or increase the risk of neural tube defects,” Mandel says. “Some people think that learning, developmental delays can also occur, including autism.” With this idea, many doctors and parents of people with autism have tried to treat their condition with B vitamins, which contain leucovorin, also known as folinic acid.

“Whether folate deficiency affects fetal development is a very different question from the ability to freely reduce the symptoms of autism,” says Mandel. Several small, randomized controlled trials of folinic acid as a treatment for autism spectrum disorder have been conducted, and they have shown small effects.

“Do you need to run a large randomized trial of folinic acid and autism? Absolutely. [because] It's already been prescribed,” Mandel continues.

Rate of increase

The rate of autism is rising. This is what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. often calls it “fashion.” However, the cause of this rise is relatively well known. As our understanding of autism improved, a major change occurred in 2013, when diagnostic criteria expanded and autism and several other conditions combined with one continuous spectral disorder. Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Mental Disorders. Improved screening is when clinicians warn of more cases in children, and adults who have missed autism in their younger days are seeking a diagnosis. Furthermore, improved understanding of autism has enabled better diagnosis of people who may have had other diagnoses such as “intellectual disability” in the past decades.

read more: The real reason why autism rates are rising

In April, Kennedy was told by his Department of Health and Human Services. You will find the cause of autism by September. However, science often does not occur on such a short timeline, experts say. The administration's decision to highlight acetaminophen and folic acid is not from new evidence but from mixed previously published results, indicating the need for more research.

“That idea [the administration] I stress that there are two things that are really concerning, such small, controversial and weak evidence,” Mandel says. “We know a lot about other environmental factors that increase the risk of autism, especially if we know a lot about the genetics of autism.”

“A press conference talking about potential associations will cause a lot of fear,” said Debra Aher, former chief medical officer of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference this morning hosted by Group Defend America Action. Houry joined with other former CDC leaders who resigned this month. “Without the science to back it up, you'll see changes in practice, worrying moms, all sorts of things. That's not appropriate. You have to be based on gold standard science,” she said.

Additional Reports by Lauren Young