Are you ready for the multicancer detection test?
How does MCD test work?
Genomic DNA is mostly “assay meat,” says Grady, co-founder and director of another large Fred Hatch screening initiative. beacon (Biomarkers for early evaluation, cancer detection, and results navigation).
However, the biotech companies (and at least 50 people) who are developing these tests each have their own assays.
“Details of MCD testing methods and assays are not available to scientists,” he said. “But mitochondrial DNA is also a thing. There are millions of DNA methylation features and millions of sequence changes that can be used in these assays. These allow for the identification of health and tumor cell DNA.”
Important Note: Methylated DNA is “often a way to know where cancer is developed,” he said.
What are the advantages?
A simple answer, PER ETZIONI: “We don't know yet.”
“These exciting new screening techniques can revolutionize cancer screening,” Ramsey told the audience. “But they're in a very early stage. And the key is for the public to understand what the MCD is and how well they work.”
Unfortunately, there is not much data on current performance or results.
“There's a lot of hype and marketing from companies.” Dr. Jane Lange, Biostatistician at Oregon Health and Science University. “However, there is little insight into clinical outcomes for MCD screening. Screening trials are key to determining population impact.”
In addition to the CSRN Vanguard survey, the UK National Health Service is running randomized trials Grail gallery test Search for 50 types of cancer. Grail is also conducting research in North America. Pathfinder data The lancet and Pathfinder 2 Topline Results It was released in June.
Several single cancer blood-based assays, including FDA-approved blood-based blood-based testing of colorectal cancer developed by Guardant Health and research Through clinical research by Fred Hatch's Gradyhas proven to be very effective.
Recent systematic reviews of published MCDs Internal Medicine Chroniclessaw 20 published studies on 19 different tests. The MCD was surrounded as “potentially transformative,” but the authors concluded that at this time “control studies reporting the benefits of screening with the MCDS test have not been completed” and that “the evidence was determined to be insufficient to assess harm and accuracy.”
Therefore, the complete information on benefits and harm is still TBD.
But Fred Hatch's ZidingFeng, PhD, Another CRSN collaborator pointed out one obvious advantage.
“Early detection leads to less severe symptoms,” he said. “In some cancers, patients suffer from yellow und before cancer is detected. However, chemotherapy is not possible if they have yellow und. If they are given only four months of lead time, that is very good for patients in terms of progressive symptoms, as more aggressive treatment is acceptable.”
Another big advantage: most MCD tests aim to find cancer I have it There are no alternatives to screening.
What is the harm?
Unfortunately, there teeth Potential harm, as well as current screening methods. They include false positives (someone has told them do They have cancer Please don't) and fake negatives (someone told them Please don't They have cancer do).
Or, as Etozioni said, “These tests may give the wrong answer.”
The likelihood of an incorrect answer often depends on the sensitivity and specificity of the test.
“If the test is very sensitive, the false negative rate is lower. Most cancers are detected,” Rutter said. “However, if the test is low, the negative test is unbelievable because the false negative rate is high and the cancer rate is high.”
Other harm identified by panelists: unnecessary and expensive diagnostic odysseys driven by false positives. Delayed diagnosis due to false negatives; accidental findings leading to unnecessary intervention. Overdiagnosis of lazy cancer that does not cause harm. Higher advance costs. Increased demand for diagnostic services and potential inequalities in access.
Sweet spot? Finding a minimum test at the same time that minimizes false positive results will never miss out on cancer.
