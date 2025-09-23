Second death reported in a disease outbreak in Legionaire, Iowa





Understanding Legionaire's illness: symptoms, causes, risks Legionare's disease, a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, shows symptoms such as cough, fever, headache, muscle pain, and shortness of breath. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, announced on Monday, September 22, died as part of the Legionnailla outbreak in Marshalltown. The person called the elderly, who underlie his health, died Thursday. There were 71 cases of legionella disease Since the outbreak began in late August. Legionnair's disease is a severe form of pneumonia in Legionella bacteria. These bacteria are naturally present in lakes, rivers, ponds, soil, and even gardens, but thrive in warm, stagnant waters. more: What is a cooling tower? Equipment could be the source of Legionnaires outbreaks in Iowa HHS believes Cooling Tower Although no direct source was confirmed in lab tests, it is the “most likely” source for the outbreak. Businesses in the area say they are disinfecting the cooling towers. “We recommend that you make sure there are few new cases recently reported,” state medical director Dr. Robert Cruze said in the release. “Our team continues to be involved with the owners of the buildings in regards to disinfection, and it will take even more time to know if this reduction reflects a successful restoration.” < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Anyone living, working, working, or spending time in northern Marshalltown and having symptoms of coughing, fever or pneumonia should look at their healthcare provider and ask about Legionnaires.

