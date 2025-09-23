New and important findings on global health funding

Four important reports were published in July, shedding new light on the trends in Health Aid for International Development Assistance (DAH). This is especially bidirectional and multilateral aid funding for the health sector in developing countries. These reports are particularly timely and relevant given the sharp cuts to DAH this year from donors in several developed countries. This article identifies key findings from these latest reports.

Recent reports by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), Global Health Funding 2025: Aid and Reduced Future Outlooka good place to understand the latest trends. According to the report:

“In 2025, preliminary estimates from IHME show that DAH has fallen to a level not seen in over 15 years, reaching USD 39.1 billion. DAH has dropped by more than a fifth between 2024 and 2025. It has declined further over the next five years, reaching USD 36.2 billion in 2030. A new approach is needed as many development partners have cut their spending.”

The report notes that several countries reduced DAH in 2025. “Reductions from the US government alone are the biggest in terms of volume, with DAH over US$9 billion (down 67%) in 2025 followed by cuts from the UK (down 796.1 million, down 39%), France (down 555.1%), and $304.5.

Among intermediaries, the report expects NGOs and foundations to take on the cuts in aid, representing around US$2.5 billion in $2023, or more than 20% of past funds. That's because the US, which traditionally funded around a quarter of all DAHs, often pays US funds using NGOs and infrastructure. Other agencies that are hoping to significantly reduce funding are the UN Funding and Programmes and the World Health Organization (both cut by around 18% in 2025). Global Fund (approximately 15%), Gavi, Vaccine Alliance (approximately 5%).

The IHME report expects existing inequality in health spending between countries will increase as a result of aid reductions. In 2025, health spending in high-income countries was 299 times higher. IHME predicts that even five years of health spending in low-income countries will be just USD 40 per capita per year (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Total health expenditure per capita by World Bank Income Group, 2000-2030

sauce: Global Health Funding 2025: Aid and Reduced Future Outlook. Note: Total health expenditure per capita is measured in real US dollars for 2023 and is predicted based on a retrospective estimate with estimates ending in 2022 from 2023 to 2030. The Y-axis reports values ​​on a log-based 10 scale due to dramatic differences in group expenditures.

Seconds Important and timely reporting Published about DAH Rancet journal. This article evaluates the impact of 20 years of DAH by the US Organization for International Development (USAID) on 133 countries and territories, and makes a prediction regarding the impact of recent USAID repayments on mortality rates through 2030.

The key findings are as follows: USAID is the largest bilateral funding agency for humanitarian development assistance worldwide. This covers a wide range of activities. For example, this article states, “From 2017 to 2020, [USAID] We have responded to more than 240 natural disasters and crises around the world. In 2016 alone, the organization provided food aid to more than 53 million people in 47 countries. The article also states: “The effects of (USAID) (lower health, mortality) have been attributed to improved social determinants of health, especially among the poorest. In particular, the support for poverty alleviation, education, water and sanitation in USAID may have had a major impact on health outcomes, among many others…”

This article goes to some length to explain various technical aspects of how researchers measured and assessed the actual impact of US aid flows on health. Fortunately, this article also offers a set of easier and accessible results, such as:

“Our findings show that the efforts supported by USAID have helped prevent more than 91 million deaths in all age groups, including 30 million deaths in children. High levels of USAID funding have been reduced by 15% in all age groups, 65% in mortality rates due to HIV/AIDS, and 50% in malaria. TB, nutritional deficiency, diarrheal disease, inferior respiratory infections, maternal and perinatal conditions, the most notable reductions were seen in children under 5 years of age.

However, there are forecasts for the future.

“According to the forecasting model, the current sudden funding cuts, coupled with the potential dissolution of government agencies, could lead to more than 14 million deaths by 2030, including an average of over 4 million deaths per year.

The third important and timely report on DAH has also been published in Rancet. Important discoveries in the article:Tracking development support for health from 1990 to 2030“Substantial reductions in DAH, particularly those by historically major donors, could widen health disparities unless mitigated by the mobilization of domestic resources or increased alternative financing mechanisms. This study highlights the urgent need for greater efficiency, strategic regenerative governance, and strengthening fiscal resilience of recipient countries to protect significant global health benefits over the past 30 years. In its context, it states, “Government tax revenues in many low-income countries require less than 15% of GDP.”

The substantial reporting study Rancet Supported by Gates Foundation. A quick search shows that Gates Foundation offers over 450,000 USD. Rancet On its own, it allows researchers to generate a better evidence base for policy and spending decisions. Gates has also committed to distributing US$200 billion by 2045, including helping to eradicate polio and malaria. Gates himself Pay attention to contrast Between his own approach to aid and development, and the approach of Elon Musk, another of the richest men in the world.

The fourth article, “Factors associated with global, regional and national healthcare inefficiencies in 201 countries from 1995 to 2022“It's published on RancetIt also estimates the inefficiency of health spending. Among its many important findings, the study concludes: Nauru was one of the three countries in the world with efficient health spending. China has zero health spending inefficiency in 2022, and its fragmented aid funds could increase inefficiency.

