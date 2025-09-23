Young adults face the highest percentage of people who missed dental care amid the cost and insurance gap





Regular dental checkups are essential for your overall health. However, dental care in the United States is still excluded from medical health insurance coverage and is not typically integrated with public health initiatives that promote preventive care. A new study from researchers at Tufts University Dental Medicine found that nearly one in three young adults skipped dental visits over the past year, pointing to health and access issues that could impact the country's future workforce and health system. It was recently published on Frontiers of oral hygieneThis study is the first to compare people's social and economic situations, access to dental care, and self-reported health challenges of various ages. This study is based on previous research into the costs and barriers to access to dental care, but offers new insights by showing that younger adults are particularly likely to miss out on care. And factors such as mental health and housing issues also play a role. Young adults ages 18 to 35 are most likely to report not visiting a dentist within the past 12 months. This is very troublesome. ”

Yau-Hua Yu, author of the study and associate professor in the Faculty of Periodontal Disease and Faculty of Dentistry Her previous research suggested that lower oral health is associated with shorter life expectancy and other negative health outcomes. In this study, YU analyzed health, demographics, and dental treatment data of approximately 128,000 adults in the National Institutes of Health's All-US Program, one of the world's largest biomedical databases. Using the data, Yu examined how physical challenges and mental health issues reported by individuals from various socioeconomic backgrounds differed depending on three factors: whether or not they visited dentists in the past year, income level, and age. “Across all ages, people generally saw doctors,” Yu says. “However, those who skipped dental care often pointed to lack of costs and insurance coverage,” she says the findings reinforce the need to address the sustained policy gaps in dental insurance, particularly for those who are not covered by employer-based insurance or public programs. Young adults who missed dental visits were more likely to skip medical care, fight staff, rely on emergency care, and report poor mental disorders and memory problems. Yu found that research participants in this group were renters and were likely uninsured and racially diverse. The age-based analysis of this study revealed contrasts among other important generations. Adults over the age of 66 are more likely to have insurance and own a home, but they also reported more disability. Individuals who reported walking, bathing, running errands, and difficulty in concentration were more likely to skip dental treatment, especially among these older adults. “Our findings illustrate the urgent need to integrate dental care into overall health care,” says Yu. “They also suggest that interventions must be tailored not only to income, but also to life stage and cumulative disadvantage. The desperate need to bring routine preventive dental care to young adults, the primary source of social productivity, cannot be ignored.” This may include expanding public dental insurance and integrated public health monitoring and primary care frameworks for oral health equity targets, Yu says. For older adults, barriers such as transportation and mobility indicate the need for a home or mobile dental program. Yu adds that for younger adults, community organizations and faith-based health systems could become important partners to expand access as they already offer integrated, affordable models of dental care. “If dental care is rooted in a trustworthy community space, I feel it's more familiar,” she says. “It reduces barriers of fear, inconvenience and cost uncertainty that could alienate some young adults. And it helps them move from emergencies to an emergency to seek regular, preventative care.” sauce: Journal Reference: Yu, Y.-H. (2025). Access to oral health care and its social determinants across the lifespan of the United States. Frontiers of oral hygiene. doi.org/10.3389/froh.2025.1619983

