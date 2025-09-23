How much does apple cider vinegar lose weight? Meta-analysis refers to 30 mL daily

Systematic reviews reveal apple cider vinegar as a promising and accessible aid to body weight and metabolic health, but larger long-term studies are needed to confirm its safety and efficacy.

Effect of apple cider vinegar intake on body composition in humans with type 2 diabetes and/or overweight: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Image credit: Atlasstudio/Shutterstock

Apple Cider Vinegar and Body Composition

A recent meta-analysis of the journal Nutrients Italian researchers reviewed randomized controlled trials ( RTCs ) It evaluated the use of apple cider vinegar supplements aimed at improving body composition in adults.

Vinegar intake was associated with a modest but significant reduction in the waist circumference; BMI and weight, especially adults with obesity, overweight, or type 2 diabetes ( T2DM ), highlights the potential to improve body composition.

background

Obesity and T2DM It represents an urgent global health challenge, suggesting that more than 1 billion people currently live with obesity and forecasts, and that more than half of the world's adult population could be affected by 2035. These conditions are T2DM However, it also contributes to cardiovascular disease, cancer and early mortality.

Established treatments such as dietary changes, physical activity, drugs, and bariatric surgery can promote weight loss, but many patients struggle to maintain weight in the long term. Furthermore, drug therapy and surgery have barriers to risk, side effects, and accessibility. This has led to a growing interest in plant-based products as a safer and more affordable alternative to managing obesity and its complications.

Apple cider vinegar, produced by fermenting apple juice into acetic acid, is widely used as a seasoning and as a natural treatment. Beyond cooking roles, these vinegars contain bioactive polyphenols and acetic acid, which can improve insulin sensitivity, glycemic control, lipid profile and oxidative stress. Small studies suggest that apple cider vinegar may reduce body weight and fat mass, but the results are contradictory. For example, a recent meta-analysis has not reported any significant effects. BMI however, it ruled out other important anthropometric results.

About the research

To address these uncertainties, researchers screened key databases through March 2025 and conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis following established guidelines. RTCs It lasted at least 4 weeks, comparing vinegar consumption with placebo or other controls. The main result was weight change. BMI and additional analysis examining subgroup effects by waist circumference, dose, duration, and participant characteristics.

Research selection and characteristics

Of the nearly 3,000 studies initially identified, only 10 were 10 RTCs was published between 2009 and 2024 and met inclusion criteria. These trials involved 861 adults, primarily from Asia, North Africa, and the Middle East.

Participants were generally overweight, obese, or had T2DM on average bat Range of 26.5 to 32.1 kg/m². The intervention lasted between 4 and 12 weeks, and usually included daily intakes of apple cider vinegar (5-30 mL as liquid or tablets), sometimes combined with dietary and exercise advice. Control groups received only water, placebo, metformin, or lifestyle guidance.

Impact on weight, BMI and waist area

In a meta-analysis, apple cider vinegar significantly reduces weight; BMI Compared to the control group. On average, participants lost about 7.5 kg. They experienced a 2.0 kg/m² reduction in BMI over 12 weeks. This is a pooled estimate with substantial heterogeneity, indicating that vinegar may be a promising adjunct to weight management.

These effects were consistent in both overweight/obese individuals T2DM . Subgroup analysis revealed a dose-dependent effect as moderate reduction occurred between 5 and 15 ml/day and the strongest advantage was observed at 30 ml/day. Both the short (4-8 weeks) and the long intervention showed significant improvement.

Consumption of apple cider vinegar resulted in a slight decrease (approximately 3 cm) in the waist circumference. However, the effect was inconsistent across all subgroups. T2DM . The effects around the waist were not significant in sensitivity analyses except for high-risk bias studies. In contrast, no meaningful changes were observed in the hip-to-hip ratio ( whr ), regardless of the dose or length of intervention.

Risk assessment of bias revealed mixed methodological quality. Two studies had a low risk of bias, three were unknown, and there were five risks, primarily due to blinding issues. Nevertheless, susceptibility analysis that excludes high-risk studies still confirms the important benefits of vinegar over body weight. BMI supporting the robustness of these findings.

Conclusion

This meta-analysis shows that supplementation with apple cider vinegar can significantly reduce weight; BMI and adult waist circumference highlights a potential role in the management of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2DM).

The reduction was most prominent at a daily dose of 30 mL and was observed in both overweight/obese adults T2DM . Importantly, sensitivity analysis confirmed the robustness of the weight effect. BMI ,Even after excluded low-quality studies, the effect of waist circumference remained significant in these analyses.

The proposed mechanisms include loosening stomach contents, improving satiety, improving glucose modulation and lipid metabolism, and activation of adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase ( ampk ) pathways and effects on the gut microbiota.

The strengths of this meta-analysis include the exclusive use of randomized controlled trials and a focus on relatively uniform populations, improving reliability. However, limitations include high research heterogeneity, short intervention periods, various apple cider vinegar preparations and dosages, and possible publication bias.

In conclusion, although Apple Cider Vinegar appears to be a promising and accessible appendage of obesity management, larger, longer, and more standardized trials are required to confirm its long-term efficacy and safety.