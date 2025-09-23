



Are you a step counter aiming for 10,000 steps per day to stay healthy? Many studies suggest that you don't need to hit that mark to stay healthy and live longer. And now, the biggest research ever supports that theory. The study, published online on August 9, 2023, evaluated 17 high quality studies from around the world, published online by the European Journal of Preventive Psychology. This included a total of 227,000 people (ages 18 and over) wearing fitness trackers for a week and following them for about seven years. health: Check your level: September is National Cholesterol Education Month | Mark A. Mahony Taking at least 3,900 steps per day (not quite two miles) was linked to a significantly lower risk of death from any cause during the study period. In particular, the reduction in cardiovascular disease mortality appeared in even fewer daily steps (approximately 2,300). Data also showed that each increment of 1,000 levels was associated with a 15% reduction in risk of death, and each increment of 500 levels was associated with a 7% reduction in cardiovascular disease deaths. This study is observational and cannot be clearly demonstrated that the number of measures people have taken has longed their lives. However, the findings highlight two general health messages. Even a small amount of movement makes a difference and is better. Another study In a study published in Lancet Public Health led by Dr. Amanda E. Paluch at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, the consortium reported findings based on an analysis of 15 studies from Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> This included data from the American Cancer Society (ACS)'s own Cancer Prevention Study-3 (CPS-3), a large geographically and racially/ethnically diverse American cohort of 300,000 participants who have been enrolled and continued to be studied between 2006 and 2013. They were looking for the best steps to take the day related to reducing the risk of dying from all causes. To enhance the reliability of the findings, researchers applied standardized methods of data in all studies. Survey results Compared to adults who take the lowest number of steps with 3,500 steps per day, taking 6,000-10,000 steps is 40% to 53% lower risk of dying from all causes.

The least active person has the greatest risk of death, but simply increase the number of steps moderately, including adding 1,000-2,000 over time. (So ​​making those early efforts has a great return on your health!)

Men and women up to the age of 59 take many steps per day that will reduce the risk of dying from all causes. But taking more isn't necessarily bad. Researchers did not find that taking more than 10,000 levels per day increases the risk of death.

People over the age of 60 are those who take more steps than the lower risk of dying from any cause (6,000-8,000 steps/day).

Evidence as to how walking speed and pace affect the risk of death was contradictory. Study author recommendations The authors stated that future research should promote and monitor steps in populations at high risk of dying due to chronic diseases, including cancer, low socioeconomic status, or being part of a higher-risk racial/ethnic group. Why is it important? Findings of Steps for Health Collaboration suggest that health benefits, particularly among older adults, can be seen at steps lower than the prevailing goal of 10,000 steps per day. Their results can be used to help inform you of the latest guidelines for promoting public health in physical activity. Additional Information Check out this resource for the benefits of walking familiestogetheroc.org. Check out Mayo Clinic resources for the benefits of walking Mayoclinic.org. Can I listen to the National Public Radio (NPR) broadcast transcripts and count the procedures for health? This is the number you really need npr.org. Dr. Mark A. Mahoney has been a registered dietitian/dietitian for over 40 years and has completed graduate studies in nutrition and public health at Columbia University. He can reach with [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tallahassee.com/story/life/wellness/2025/09/23/daily-steps-two-studies-show-positive-health-results-10000-steps-per-day/86245716007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos