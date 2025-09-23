





September 22, 2025

Author: Leslie Adallo In his job as a stationary steam engineer at General Motors (GM), he had to wear a self-contained breathing device (SCBA), which resembles a scuba device. He worked in a great power with the boiler, and the SCBA was the equipment needed to enter a trapped space or ship. “To be safe, I had to be monitored in my annual respiratory tests to make sure it was sealed tightly in my face,” Jim said. “And every year my doctor noticed my breathing got worse.” Jim's doctor referred him to a respiratory surgeon at McLaren Flint. Dr. John Yousefdiagnosed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and gym. “I love Dr. Yousef. He's very caring and thoughtful. He's not in a hurry to you. He'll listen to you,” Jim said. 16 million Americans live with COPD, causing difficulty breathing and potentially fatal. Tobacco smoking is a much more major risk factor. “I was a smoker, but then I stopped,” Jim said. “COPD was a wake-up call. They told me that if I wasn't careful, I could kill me.” The diagnosis of COPD meant that gyms had to meet Dr. Youssef every six months each year. In 2018, these frequent visits turned out to be a blessing. Because Dr. Youssef can now detect small cancers in the lining of the gym's right lung. “Fortunately, we were able to catch cancer early in the day,” Dr. Yousef said. “We have a technology now called ION. This allows lung cancer to catch lung cancer.” Ions are minimally invasive robot-assisted bronchoscopic procedures that allow physicians to peer deeper into lungs and biopsies within peripheral tissues, smaller and deeper into previously unreachable nodules. Technology and new nurse navigators help patients along the journey, McLaren Flint's new pulmonary nodule program. When Dr. Yousef caught Jim's cancer, the program was unavailable. “After they treated the cancer, they had to fill their lungs with talc to prevent liquid buildup. It didn't soften my lungs, so I needed rehabilitation to learn how to breathe better with talc,” Jim said. “They start you slowly with light aerobic exercise and teach you breathing techniques.” Lung rehabilitation has made the difference between day and night for the gym. “We could have stopped and did it for longer without having to rest,” Jim said. “Previously, it took me 30 minutes to change the bed sheets. I was wearing oxygen, but it wasn't until I went to sleep anymore. I kept saying, 'I can do this.' ” Jim enjoyed rehab, but after 36 visits it was no longer covered by insurance. Luckily for Jim, it didn't end his visit. “I've participated McLaren Lung Rehabilitation Center Maintenance program. Visits cost around $65 a month, so it only costs about $5,” Jim said. The therapist is there. They won't set up my machine anymore, but what about it is, they're still watching to make sure I'm fine. I feel safer than a regular gym. ” Six years later, Jim still works at McLaren Flint Lung Rehabilitation Center three days a week. “I love the staff there. They're all so kind. They made a huge difference in my life,” Jim said. “If that doesn't work, I won't go. It's a very kind and caring environment. Anyone with breathing problems should consider it.” For more information about ION Technology and the McLaren Flint Lung Nodal Program, please visit mclaren.org/flintlungprogram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mclaren.org/main/news/learning-how-to-breathe-easy-is-key-to-surviving-l-5880 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos