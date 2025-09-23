Rachel Feltmann: Happy Monday, listeners! for Scientific American's Immediately science, I'm Rachel Feltmann. Kick off the week with some quick summary of the latest Science News.

First, check in for the vaccine. Last Thursday and Friday, the Advisory Committee on Disease Control and Prevention Vaccination Practices, or ACIP, met to review and vote on recommendations from the official U.S. Vaccine Guidelines. Back in June, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; All sit-in members of the committee have been denied. Of all new panel members, several, all hand-picked by Kennedy, have publicly expressed doubts about vaccine safety or the severity of the symbiotic pandemic.

An agenda released ahead of last week's meeting said ACIP would propose recommendations for hepatitis B, Covid and Measles, mumps, rubella and water cell vaccines.

This is Lauren YoungAssociate Editor of Health and Medicine. Scientific American, It will be updated easily as of Friday.

Lauren Young: I've seen several votes arrive so far. Their first focus was on the MMRV vaccine. This is a measles, mumps, rubella, and water cell vaccine. Varicella is commonly known as Chickenpox and has decided not to recommend single combined shots for children under the age of 4.

Another vaccine discussed was the hepatitis B vaccine. Although there was no change in this in practice, members voted in favor of all pregnant people being tested for hepatitis B infection. This is the current standard of care practice.

ACIP also considered additional recommendations to remove birth doses of hepatitis B vaccines. The first dose is not given more than one month. [for infants born of people who test negative for the virus]. However, they decided to put the vote on top because there was some confusion about some of the phrases around that recommendation. This was a really big theme about these meetings last week. There was a lot of confusion.

That's why RFK, Jr. I've come to show you how much these meetings have changed since overhauled the ACIP panel. We have seen that we are moving away from science and away from scientific evidence that reviews vaccine data very closely. And now it has become a lot of confusion and has turned into a lot of discourse about questioning evidence in ways that always make no sense. And our staff watched this very well. So check it out Our Website For the latest updates.

Feltmann: Last Tuesday, the vaccines are the national trade association representing the health insurance industry –Issues a vaccine coverage statement. The organization said it will continue to cover all ACIP recommended vaccinations by the end of 2026 by September 1, 2026. This includes updated flu shots and a Covid vaccine.

Now about some public health news on a very different topic: sports head trauma. You've probably heard of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. This progressive neurodegenerative disease, which can only be diagnosed with certainty by autopsy, is thought to be caused by repeated brain trauma, including the type of repeated head injuries that may withstand when playing contact sports. It may include symptoms such as headaches, confusion, memory loss, poor judgment, depression, dementia, sensory processing disorders, and other potentially debilitating problems. Symptoms of CTE generally appear several years after repeated brain injuries occur. In a study published on Wednesday Nature The researchers reported that brain degeneration was detectable in young athletes before CTE began setting up.

The researchers studied frozen brain tissue in 28 adult men. Some of the research subjects were not playing contact sports at all, while others played American football and soccer, but were not diagnosed with CTE. The remaining research subjects played contact sports and were diagnosed as early stages of CTE.

The researchers found signs of inflammation and vascular damage, including a significant decrease in the number of neurons, even those who did not have full-scale CTE symptoms, in all contact athletes they studied. According to the study authors, this suggests that all athletes who hit their heads frequently may be at risk of experiencing some degree of brain damage.

This is another study published last Wednesday. One of the journals Neurologyheaders, or heads to control or pass soccer balls and brain changes were found. The study asked 352 amateur adult soccer players to estimate the number of head effects over the course of a year. The use of headers was quite different. When divided into four groups, top head users cited an average of 3,152 headers, with only 105 head headers estimated per year, with only 105 head headers on the opposite side of the spectrum.

The researchers then took players scans and looked at changes in the white matter in the brain. Scientists were particularly interested in how the microstructure of white matter affected the movement of folding water molecules, an important part of brain function. The team found that organizations in these structures deteriorated as the number of headers increased annually. This study relies on players' memory rather than causality to estimate the actual proportion of headbans. However, such studies are important to understand the risks of full contact athletics.

Health and Climate News for Some Combinations Research published last week That climate change has been discovered Probably tripled the number of fever-related deaths This summer in a European city. That's not a big surprise considering that the summers of 2023, 2024 and 2025 in the Northern Hemisphere were the three hottest hots on record. The new study estimated excess heat-related deaths by combining climate models with temperature and epidemiological data. In urban areas in 854, researchers analysed that about 24,000 people died from fever. The team estimated that 68% of them would not have occurred without climate change. The authors said that the area they see is a hub of about 30% of the European population, so there is a high probability of actual numbers of excess fever.

Let's finish some fun stories as we know we're covering the real bummer today. In research published in Advances in scienceLast Wednesday, researchers provided an estimate of the first real estate for how much alcohol a chimpanzee consumes in a day. Based on analysis of fruits collected from two African chimpanzee research sites, the researchers say the average adult consumes about 14 grams of pure ethanol per day. When adjusting the size of an adult human who has about two drinks, at least based on American standard servings. And it's a conservative estimate based on the fact that animals consume about 5-10% of their body weight with ripe fruits every day. If they prefer higher fruits with ethanol, they can easily absorb more. But the average chimp is probably because they gradually consume alcohol throughout the day. It's not mentioned in many fibers to slow it down.

Another study has been published Early this month Nature I found something a little more majestic than Boosie's apes. A species of ant that allows the Queen to produce eggs from two different species.

Iberian harvester ants, or Ibericus harvest There are amazing ways to maintain that workforce. In addition to laying eggs of her own species, the queen can also produce offspring from genetically different groups: Structure harvest. The authors suspect this began with a slightly lesser bonker reproductive strategy known as sperm parasitism. The Queen mates with men of different ant species to produce hybridized sterile worker ants. But in this case, the Queen managed to do it Also Developing the ability to fully produce male offspring Structure harvest Instead of hybridized ones, the genome. It gives them an independent source of external DNA, allowing them to make as many hybrid workers as they want, without actually interacting with other species. In a way, you can say They tame genomes of other species. Girl Boss!

This week's news roundup is everything. Back on Wednesday, I'll talk to Mary Roach from scratch about growing human parts.

Science soon Produced by me, Rachel Feltman, Fonda Mwangi and Jeff Delvisio. This episode was edited by Alex Sugiura. Shayna Hosses and Aaron Shattuck fact-check our show. Our theme music was composed by Dominic Smith. Subscribe to Scientific American More latest and detailed science news.

for Scientific American, This is Rachel Feltmann. Have a great week!