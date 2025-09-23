Long-term ketogenic diet risks: liver dysfunction, cardiovascular problems, etc.





Ketogenic (KETO) diet, which emphasizes high fat and very low carbohydrate intake, is becoming increasingly popular for its benefits of weight loss, improving energy levels and metabolicity. By turning the body into a ketotic state, it encourages the use of fat as fuel instead of glucose. While short-term results are effective for some, new research shows that long-term adherence can pose serious health risks. Studies suggest potential adverse effects on heart health, renal function, liver function, and glucose regulation. Understanding these risks is important for those who view the keto diet as a sustainable, long-term lifestyle choice. Long-term health risks of ketogenic diets 1. Hyperlipidemia and liver dysfunctionResearch published in Advances in science It was found that long-term adherence to a ketonogenic diet in mice results in increased blood lipid levels, including increased triglycerides and cholesterol. Furthermore, this diet led to liver dysfunction and fatty liver disease, characterized by excessive fat accumulation of liver cells. These effects raise concerns about the effects of a long-term high-fat diet on cardiovascular and liver health.2. Glucose intolerance and insulin secretion disordersLong-term adherence to a ketogenic diet can affect the body's ability to effectively regulate blood glucose. Over time, decreased insulin production or responsiveness can lead to impaired glucose tolerance, increase the risk of increased blood glucose levels, and contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes. Maintaining a balanced carbohydrate intake and monitoring blood sugar levels is important for those following a low-carb, high-fat diet over a long period of time.3. Accumulation of senescent cellsResearch from University of Texas Health Science Center In San Antonio, we have found that a continuous, long-term ketonogenic diet can lead to accumulation of senile (senile) cells in normal tissues. These senescent cells contribute to inflammation and tissue dysfunction, pose additional health risks. 4. Potential cardiovascular concernsKetogenic diets can lower triglyceride levels, but are associated with an increase in low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, often referred to as “bad” cholesterol. Elevated LDL levels are known risk factors for cardiovascular disease, suggesting that long-term adherence to the keto diet can have a negative impact on heart health.5. Nutritional deficiency and bone healthThe restrictive nature of ketogenic diets can lead to defects in essential nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Such defects can impair bone health, as shown in studies showing a decrease in bone mineral density and an increased risk of fractures in individuals using a long-term ketogenic diet.Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a qualified health professional before making any changes to your health routine or treatment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/diet/long-term-ketogenic-diet-risks-liver-dysfunction-cardiovascular-problems-and-more/articleshow/124070024.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

