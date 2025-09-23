What really affects your cholesterol levels?

If you are said to have high cholesterol, your first instinct may be to overhaul your diet. Swap oatmeal for eggs, olive oil butter, and lean fish meat. Healthy diet is important, but cardiologists Renato Apolit, Maryland The truth about cholesterol is a little more complicated than the concept of “you're what you eat.”

Many people are surprised to find out that most of the cholesterol in your blood is actually produced by your liver. So, diet alone is not enough to bring levels to a healthy range.

“Diet contributes to the cholesterol in the approximately 30% range, so when cholesterol is very high, diet is unlikely to be a good solution,” says Dr. Apolito.

So, if cholesterol isn't just about diet, what else is important? Dr. Apolito breaks down the real factors that affect cholesterol and how to make smart, mentally healthy choices from today.

Myth #1: High Cholesterol Means Your Diet Is Poor

truth: Your genes play a major role in your cholesterol levels.

Diets affect cholesterol, but heredity can have a much greater impact than most people realize. If high cholesterol runs in your family, your body can naturally produce more LDL (“bad” cholesterol) even if you eat a balanced diet. So some people can follow all the rules and still see high numbers.

This condition, known as familial hypercholesterolemia, often requires medication along with lifestyle changes to protect heart health.

Myth #2: Cutting out all cholesterol-rich foods will solve the problem

truth: Foods that are high in cholesterol (e.g. eggs and shrimp) are not the biggest criminals.

In fact, dietary cholesterol does not increase blood cholesterol as foods that are high in saturated or trans fats. That's why fried foods, fatty cuts of lean meat, processed meats, and certain baked goods can do more damage than eggs at breakfast.

“I think it's important to eat fresh, high-quality ingredients, especially vegetable-based diets and lean protein,” says Dr. Apolito.

It focuses on reducing food with unhealthy fats and replacing them with heart-healthy fats such as fish, nuts and olive oil.

Myth #3: If you eat well, you don't need medicine

truth: Lifestyle changes are powerful, but sometimes they are not enough.

For some people, especially those with strong genetic predispositions, cholesterol-lowering drugs like statins may be the safest way to reduce the risk of heart disease.

“You may need to use diet, exercise and medication to reduce your risk and achieve appropriate cholesterol levels,” says Dr. Apolito.

Diet and exercise remain important to your overall health, but you cannot always overcome the body's natural cholesterol production.

What can do: Follow these heart healthy food guidelines

Although you cannot modify your genes, you can make choices that support healthy cholesterol levels and overall heart health. Dr. Apolito recommends:

Fill half of the plate with plants

Lush greenery, colorful vegetables and fruits are rich in fiber, which helps lower LDL cholesterol. Aim for a variety of things, including spinach, broccoli, berries, carrots, and more, and remember that it's “green and better.”

Select lean protein

Choose skinless poultry, fish, beans and lentils. Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon, mackerel and sardines are particularly gentle on the heart.

Exchange unhealthy fat for healthy fats

Replace butter, shortening, or lard with olive oil, avocado, or nuts. It also limits processed snacks and deep-fried foods.

I'll go to whole grain

Brown rice, whole wheat bread, oats and quinoa provide more fiber than refined grains and helps lower cholesterol.

Check out the portion sizes

Even healthy foods can add up calories, which can contribute to weight gain. This is another cholesterol risk factor.

Other factors affecting cholesterol

In addition to diet and genetics, cholesterol levels can be affected as follows:

Medical condition: Diabetes, hypothyroidism, certain liver or kidney diseases can develop cholesterol.

Diabetes, hypothyroidism, certain liver or kidney diseases can develop cholesterol. Physical Activity: Regular exercise increases HDL (“good” cholesterol) and lowers LDL.

Regular exercise increases HDL (“good” cholesterol) and lowers LDL. smoking: Smoking lowers HDL cholesterol and damages blood vessels.

Smoking lowers HDL cholesterol and damages blood vessels. Weight: Maintaining a healthy weight improves your cholesterol balance.

Final takeout

It's not just about lowering your cholesterol and skipping fried foods every morning or eating oatmeal. Genetics, lifestyle and other health conditions all play a role.

The key is to work with your doctor to monitor your numbers, while focusing on what you can control: diet, exercise, and habits. Sometimes it means lifestyle changes, sometimes drug therapy, and often a combination of both.

If you are diagnosed with high cholesterol or are concerned about your heart health, please make an appointment with your primary care provider or cardiologist. Together, you can create a personalized plan to protect your mind for years to come.

Next steps and resources



Materials provided through Healthu are intended to be used as general information only and should not replace physician advice. Always consult your doctor about individual care.