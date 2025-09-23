Health
What really affects your cholesterol levels?
If you are said to have high cholesterol, your first instinct may be to overhaul your diet. Swap oatmeal for eggs, olive oil butter, and lean fish meat. Healthy diet is important, but cardiologists Renato Apolit, Maryland The truth about cholesterol is a little more complicated than the concept of “you're what you eat.”
Many people are surprised to find out that most of the cholesterol in your blood is actually produced by your liver. So, diet alone is not enough to bring levels to a healthy range.
“Diet contributes to the cholesterol in the approximately 30% range, so when cholesterol is very high, diet is unlikely to be a good solution,” says Dr. Apolito.
So, if cholesterol isn't just about diet, what else is important? Dr. Apolito breaks down the real factors that affect cholesterol and how to make smart, mentally healthy choices from today.
Myth #1: High Cholesterol Means Your Diet Is Poor
truth: Your genes play a major role in your cholesterol levels.
Diets affect cholesterol, but heredity can have a much greater impact than most people realize. If high cholesterol runs in your family, your body can naturally produce more LDL (“bad” cholesterol) even if you eat a balanced diet. So some people can follow all the rules and still see high numbers.
This condition, known as familial hypercholesterolemia, often requires medication along with lifestyle changes to protect heart health.
Myth #2: Cutting out all cholesterol-rich foods will solve the problem
truth: Foods that are high in cholesterol (e.g. eggs and shrimp) are not the biggest criminals.
In fact, dietary cholesterol does not increase blood cholesterol as foods that are high in saturated or trans fats. That's why fried foods, fatty cuts of lean meat, processed meats, and certain baked goods can do more damage than eggs at breakfast.
“I think it's important to eat fresh, high-quality ingredients, especially vegetable-based diets and lean protein,” says Dr. Apolito.
It focuses on reducing food with unhealthy fats and replacing them with heart-healthy fats such as fish, nuts and olive oil.
Myth #3: If you eat well, you don't need medicine
truth: Lifestyle changes are powerful, but sometimes they are not enough.
For some people, especially those with strong genetic predispositions, cholesterol-lowering drugs like statins may be the safest way to reduce the risk of heart disease.
“You may need to use diet, exercise and medication to reduce your risk and achieve appropriate cholesterol levels,” says Dr. Apolito.
Diet and exercise remain important to your overall health, but you cannot always overcome the body's natural cholesterol production.
What can do: Follow these heart healthy food guidelines
Although you cannot modify your genes, you can make choices that support healthy cholesterol levels and overall heart health. Dr. Apolito recommends:
Fill half of the plate with plants
Lush greenery, colorful vegetables and fruits are rich in fiber, which helps lower LDL cholesterol. Aim for a variety of things, including spinach, broccoli, berries, carrots, and more, and remember that it's “green and better.”
Select lean protein
Choose skinless poultry, fish, beans and lentils. Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon, mackerel and sardines are particularly gentle on the heart.
Exchange unhealthy fat for healthy fats
Replace butter, shortening, or lard with olive oil, avocado, or nuts. It also limits processed snacks and deep-fried foods.
I'll go to whole grain
Brown rice, whole wheat bread, oats and quinoa provide more fiber than refined grains and helps lower cholesterol.
Check out the portion sizes
Even healthy foods can add up calories, which can contribute to weight gain. This is another cholesterol risk factor.
Other factors affecting cholesterol
In addition to diet and genetics, cholesterol levels can be affected as follows:
- Medical condition: Diabetes, hypothyroidism, certain liver or kidney diseases can develop cholesterol.
- Physical Activity: Regular exercise increases HDL (“good” cholesterol) and lowers LDL.
- smoking: Smoking lowers HDL cholesterol and damages blood vessels.
- Weight: Maintaining a healthy weight improves your cholesterol balance.
Final takeout
It's not just about lowering your cholesterol and skipping fried foods every morning or eating oatmeal. Genetics, lifestyle and other health conditions all play a role.
The key is to work with your doctor to monitor your numbers, while focusing on what you can control: diet, exercise, and habits. Sometimes it means lifestyle changes, sometimes drug therapy, and often a combination of both.
If you are diagnosed with high cholesterol or are concerned about your heart health, please make an appointment with your primary care provider or cardiologist. Together, you can create a personalized plan to protect your mind for years to come.
Next steps and resources
Materials provided through Healthu are intended to be used as general information only and should not replace physician advice. Always consult your doctor about individual care.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/healthu/2025/09/23/what-really-impacts-your-cholesterol-levels
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Und Hockey to play in Belfast, Noord -IILAND, in 2027 – Grand Forks Herald
- Trump angry by a bad escalator at the UN while the White House promises to investigate a dysfunction | Donald Trump
- Toys R Us provides a new store at the Jordan Creek Town Center
- The number of cases of “nightmare bacteria” is rising in the US
- Spiders dominate the last day to UNCG Invitational in Cap
- China that says it is “unstoppable”
- The UN denies sabotage after the escalator's dysfunctions while Trump goes up | Donald Trump News
- PM Module Demis of Arabia Arabia The Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Mohammed Al Qsheiki
- Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: Sleepers, projections, Starts, Jameson Williams, Matthew Golden and more
- Berkeley earthquake, a student of killing in a crash, injury Nick Bosa – Bay Bay
- Trump talks in the world leaders in the UN
- UN expert criticized US penalties