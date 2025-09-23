Starting GLP-1 after bariatric surgery





Initiation of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists is relatively common after bariatric surgery, occurring in about 1 in 10 people within 5 years, with influential factors including gender, type of surgery, diabetes status, and postoperative weight outcomes. Jama surgery. The researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study covering more than 113 million patients using identified electronic health record data from the TRINETX Global Research Network. Adults who underwent bariatric surgery between January 1, 2015 and May 31, 2023 were included at least two years of postoperative follow-up. GLP-1 initiation was identified using the RxNorm codes of semaglutide, liraglutide, tilzepatide, exenatide, lixisenatide, and duraglutide. Results include descriptive statistics, incidence rates, cumulative incidence curves, and factors related to incidence, timing, and initiation assessed through Cox proportional hazards regression. The primary analysis included 112,858 patients, of which 14.0% began postoperative GLP-1 therapy. The average (SD) age was 45.2 (12.9) years, with most people being female (78.9%). Of the individuals, 22.1% were black or African American, 64.2% were white, 1.1% were Asian, and 73.8% were non-Hispanic/Latin. “ In this retrospective cohort study using a national multicenter database of electronic health records, approximately one in 10 people undergoing bariatric surgery began with GLP-1. Sleeve gastrectomy and Roux-en-y gastric bypass were performed between 66.5% and 33.5% of cases, respectively. Median body mass index (BMI) before surgery was 42.0 kg/m2hypertension (52.8%), obstructive sleep apnea (43.4%), and dyslipidemia (27.4%) are the most common comorbidities. GLP-1 initiation occurred more frequently between young patients, females, black patients, and patients undergoing sleeve gastrectomy and Roux-en-y gastric bypass. Of the 15,749 initiators, 21% began GLP-1 therapy within two years of surgery, with the highest incidence in the third and fourth years, 32.3% between the third and fourth years, 25.2% between the fifth and six years, 21.0% at six years, and the highest incidence in the third year (4.41 per 1000 person-years). The use of GLP-1 has increased sharply over time, from nine initiations in 2015 to 4983 in 2024. Segurtide Most prescribed agents (57.8%). The adjusted analysis is Sleeve gastrectomy (Adjusted hazard ratio [aHR]1.42; 95% CI, 1.37-1.47), preorgan BMI greater than 40 kg/m2type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, dyslipidemia, and fatty liver disease. Postoperative BMI remained higher among GLP-1 users compared to non-users, with an increase in BMI in each unit associated with an 8% higher onset risk. Sensitivity analysis confirmed that 90.1% of initiators have increased in recent years using agents approved for obesity. Limitations of the study include lack of data on insurance and socioeconomic factors, potential overestimation of compliance due to reliance on electronic health records, and incomplete information regarding BMI. The study authors said, “This retrospective cohort study uses a national multicenter database of the country. Electronic Health RecordAbout 1 in 10 people receive it Bariatric surgery Start a GLP-1. ” This article was originally published Endocrinology Advisor

