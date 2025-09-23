Health
What is autism and what is Trump's unproven claim about the Tylenol link?
US President Donald Trump has argued that there is a link between the use of Tylenol, a painkiller, by pregnant women, and the increased risk of autism in some children.
Contrary to current scientific advice and medical opinions, he says that the drug known in many countries as paracetamol is “not good,” and women should only take it in extreme cases such as high fever, in order to “fight like hell.”
Medical institutions say the drug is safe and remains the best treatment for pain and fever during pregnancy.
What is autism? How is it diagnosed?
Autism is a type of lifelong ganglia and disorder that affects how people experience and interact with the world.
It's the spectrum. This means that it includes a wide range of characteristics that differ from person to person.
This could include people with high nonverbal support needs and those with above average intelligence who may struggle with social interaction and communication.
Some autistic people have intense interest, prefer order and everyday life, and use repetitive movements and actions to calm themselves or express their joy.
Autism is not a learning disorder or mental health condition.
However, the British National Autism Association says that about a third of people with autism have learning disabilities, and that there is a high percentage of mental health issues.
There are no blood tests or brain scans to determine who has autism. Instead, the diagnosis is based on the observations of a doctor.
How many people have autism?
The number of children diagnosed with autism has risen sharply in many countries.
In the US, one in 31 people were identified as autism in 2022, up from one in 149 in 2000. The proportion of 8-year-old boys was significantly higher than that of girls.
In the UK, a study published in the Lancet Medical Journal in 2023 found that one in 34 children aged 10 to 14 was diagnosed with autism (2018).
It is difficult to compare autism rates in different countries. How numbers are collected tends to vary based on diagnostic practices, level of awareness, access to health care, and cultural differences.
Research published in 2022 Looking at 71 studies, we found an average prevalence of approximately 1%. The numbers ranged from 0.075% in Bangladesh to 3.9% in Australia.
Why is the rate of autism rising?
The number of people officially identified or diagnosed with autism has risen sharply, but most researchers believe this reflects increased awareness and changed classification.
For example, some people with difficulty in social interaction and nonverbal communication were once said to have Asperger's syndrome.
However, in 2013, diagnostic criteria for ASD or autism spectrum disorders expanded, and it became the inclusion of people with Asperger's syndrome in the United States.
The same broader definition is used in countries including the UK. An eight-fold increase in new autism diagnosis between 1998 and 2018.
A 2007 study in the UK found that autism rates were similar in adults and children, as long as the same criteria were used. This supports the idea that it is perceived today more than it is in the past.
However, US Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. has sharply criticized the view for describing it as a “death denial.”
At a press conference in April, he described autism as “preventable.” He has previously provided several theories of violence about the cause, including denouncement of the vaccine, despite lack of evidence.
Does Tylenol cause autism?
No, there is no evidence that Tylenol causes autism.
Trump's comments It shocked many medical bodies who recommend medicines for pain and fever during pregnancy.
A widely held view of researchers around the world This means that the cause of autism is not the only cause. This is thought to be the result of a complex mix of genetic and environmental factors.
For scientists looking at the data, it is difficult to isolate the effects of one effect, such as taking painkillers, from other factors such as parental health, genetics, and environmental conditions.
The Trump administration cited several recent studies that showed potential relevance. Increases the risk of autism in some children. However, there may be other explanations on that link.
In August, a team led by the Icahn School of Medicine on Mount Sinai, USA analyzed 46 old studies.
Of these, 27 reported a link between acetaminophen use, the active ingredients of painkillers, and increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism and ADHD. The nines showed no significant links, and four showed opposite protective effects.
The authors said more work is needed to confirm their findings, but recommended “cautious and time-limited use” of painkillers during pregnancy.
Another study in 2024 analyzed 2.5 million babies born in Sweden. No evidence was found to control genetic factors compared to siblings and support causality. Between autism and painkillers use.
a Research in Japan published in 2025 We also saw what happened to our siblings after birth and found a slight increase in the risk of autism associated with acetaminophen. However, he said, “Misclassification and other biases may partially explain these connections.”
The Autism Science Foundation, a US charity, says there is not enough evidence to support the link between Tylenol and autism based on existing data.
However, he says that taking medications should be approached with caution and requires medical advice.
In a statement to the BBC, Tylenol maker Kamboo said science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism.
“If not, I will strongly oppose any suggestions and be deeply concerned with the health risks this poses in order to expect a mother.”
What advice do you have on relieve pain during pregnancy?
Acetaminophen, or paracetamol, is the recommended first-line drug for pain and fever during pregnancy By the US School of Obstetrics and Medicine Gynecologists, Royal Obstetricians and Gynecologists in the UK, and other medical institutions around the world.
There is some evidence that high fever during pregnancy, particularly high fever during pregnancy, is at a higher risk of miscarriage, premature birth, or birth defects called NTDs, or a higher risk of neural tube defects.
Following Trump's announcement, Health officials stressed that paracetamol remains the safest painkiller available For pregnant women.
UK Health Secretary Wes Street said “frankly, I trust doctors more than President Trump.”
Like pain relief medications, they should be used at the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible time and as often as possible.
Ibuprofen is usually not recommended unless prescribed by a doctor, as it can affect the circulation and kidney function in the baby, especially if someone is pregnant.
Paracetamol is considered to be one of the safest drugs in the world when taken at the correct dose. Like all medications, taking more than the recommended dose is at risk of overdose.
According to the UK's National Health Service (NHS), for adults, the usual dose is one or two 500 mg tablets at a time, up to four times in 24 hours.
Paracetamol describes it as a “first choice” painkiller for breastfeeding women.
What is folinic acid or leucovorin?
US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy JNR also showed that a drug called leucovorin, commonly given to cancer patients to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy, will soon be approved for treatment for children with autism.
However, researchers warn that science is still in its very early stages and that more work is needed before it can reach a solid conclusion.
Folic acid, also known as vitamin B9, is found in many foods and helps the body form healthy red blood cells.
The Autism Science Foundation says low folic acid levels in early pregnancy are associated with an increased risk of autism in children, but findings are inconsistent.
A study in Norway, the US and Israel found that mothers who took folic acid supplements around conception had children who were 30-70% less likely to have autism. Other studies found no significant associations.
The charity says the suggestion that folic acid could improve some symptoms comes from a trial of a cancer drug known as leucovorin or folinic acid.
Several studies have shown that unlike regular folic acid, folic acid can pass through the blood-brain barrier more easily and can cope with vitamin deficiencies.
Four small randomized trials are all performed using different doses and measurements of success.
Since 2016, we have studied 48 children with autism in the United States and found improvements in oral communication compared to placebo.
|
