Trump's Tylenol's advice: What should parents do? :shot

In the past, many Americans reached into medicine cabinets, drawing out acetaminophen, known for their brand Tylenol, without any concern. It has long been considered a safe way to treat pain and fever not only during pregnancy but also during pregnancy, and has long been a staple food in family medicine when used according to instructions. But President Trump has swayed over the common over-the-counter drug, denounced the rise in cases of autism in recent years.

“If you're pregnant, don't take Tylenol. Don't give your child Tylenol,” Trump said at a White House briefing, repeating the warning dozens of times. “Fight like hell, don't take it.”

The doctor group and Tylenol makers could quickly push back the president's stance and seriously affect women and babies, saying they are not supported by research.

All this means that many parents and parents are becoming parents, and other parents who take acetaminophen from time to time, suddenly wonder what to think about this old medical flagship, and whether they really need to worry.

What did the research study actually discover?

Researchers have spent years trying to bully the link between autism and acetaminophen, but the evidence is uncertain, according to a new Food and Drug Administration warning sent to doctors. that It's attracting attention Some studies have found a link between this drug use and the development of autism in children, while others have come to the opposite conclusion.

One reason such studies are difficult is that parents may not remember or incorrectly report the amount of medication they actually took during pregnancy. Therefore, researchers were particularly interested in one of 2019. study The Journal JAMA Psychiatry conducted objective measurements of cord blood drug levels in nearly 1,000 mothers and children. It was found that children with the highest levels of acetaminophen in cord blood were about three times more likely to be diagnosed with autism or ADHD later. However, the lead researcher was careful. Notes This study does not show the drug It was caused These disorders – there was a connection.

Another influence study one of the biggest and best management was published in 2024, analysing records of over 2 million children in Sweden. Initially, a small link was found between acetaminophen use and autism during pregnancy. However, researchers knew that genes have a powerful effect on the risk of autism and wanted to control this. Because siblings share other commonalities such as genes and the same family environment, we conducted an analysis comparing siblings exposed to acetaminophen and those who were not. And when they did it, the link between autism and acetaminophen disappeared.

“In other words, the association is likely not causal, but rather due to other factors such as genetics, infection, fever, etc.” Brian Lee of Drexel University, one of the study's authors, said in an interview with NPR's Allison Aubrey.

So far, he says, the evidence primarily suggests that acetaminophen does not cause autism.

“I will not say that this chapter is closed by any means, but certainly the mound of evidence from the best research shows that it has no causal effect of acetaminophen on autism.”

That one researcher work This drug suggests that it may increase the risk of autism. she I said NPR's John Hamilton “is still open” with acetaminophen. She believes that pregnant parents should be told about potential risks, but that there should be real uncertainty about that risk.

I think she is like that too tOO will immediately provide the government with guidance on the use of this drug and how it is related to autism.

“I think they might be jumping over the gun,” she said. “I think our people in the research community want to see stronger evidence.”

Why not try avoiding Tylenol completely while pregnant?

President Trump has repeatedly said that not taking acetaminophen “there is no drawback,” and that women should try to make it tougher. However, maternal fetal medicine experts say that untreated fever is known to be dangerous during pregnancy, and pain is also a problem.

The Maternal and Fetal Medicine Association has it It was pointed out “Untreated fever, especially in early pregnancy, increases the risk of miscarriage, birth disorders and premature birth.”

On the other hand, untreated pain can be associated with depression and hypertension. “I remember getting injured when I was pregnant with my daughter. I collapsed from a pregnant pregnancy,” said Nicole Baldwin, a pediatrician from Cincinnati, Ohio.

“There are no other medications these pregnant women can take,” Baldwin said. For example, ibuprofen is associated with fetal kidney problems.

“Acetaminophen is one of the few options available to pregnant patients to treat pain and fever,” the US obstetricians and gynecologists said in a statement following the president's press conference. “When considering the use of medication during pregnancy, it is important to consider all potential risks and all benefits.”

And that's basically what the FDA told doctors this week, saying, “While clinicians should consider minimizing the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy due to routine low-grade fever, this has had to be balanced with the fact that acetaminophen is the safest over the counter option during pregnancy for fever and pain.

Who should parents trust in these issues?

Anxious parents may wonder how they are supposed to make decisions when the research community may discuss autism and acetaminophen for years to come.

“Who will sit there and have time to go through dozens or hundreds of science articles on a particular topic?” I sympathize with Lee. “We trust experts, and if the experts say one thing to us, but the other experts say another, that causes confusion.”

“All parents need to do is take a step back and think about who they are hearing the message,” says Herentagher Fursburg, director of the Center for Excellence at Boston University's Center for Autism Research. I said Michelle Martin from NPR. “Are they going to listen to people who aren't doctors, people who don't have autism expertise, or who rely on healthcare providers, care providers and ask about their current views of science? That's what they should do.”

Baldwin, a pediatrician in Cincinnati, likes to explain that the associations seen between autism and acetaminophen in research do not necessarily imply a causal relationship. Both shark attacks and eating ice cream in the summer say, but that doesn't mean that one causes the other.

“These studies show correlations, but they don't really show causality,” says Baldwin.