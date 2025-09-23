



A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Internal Medicine ChroniclesIt highlights a dramatic increase in a dangerous type of drug-resistant bacteria called NDM-producing carbapenem-resistant iliac aggregator (NDM-CRE). In the 2022 special report, Covid-19: The US's impact on antibiotic resistanceCDC noted that in 2020 there were around 12,700 infections and 1,100 deaths in the US by CRE. The increase in NDM-CRE documented in a new study threatens to increase CRE infections and deaths. Between 2019 and 2023, NDM-CRE infections skyrocketed by more than 460% in the US. These infections, including pneumonia, bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections and wound infections, are extremely difficult and fatal to treat. Detection is also difficult because many clinical laboratories lack the necessary testing capabilities. “This rapid rise in NDM-CRE means we face an increased threat that limits our ability to treat some of the most severe bacterial infections,” said Daniel Rankin, an epidemiologist in the CDC's Healthcare Quality Promotion Division. “Since choosing the right treatment is more complicated than ever before, it's extremely important that providers have access to tests to select the right targeted therapy.” What is NDM-CRE? NDM-CRE is part of a group of bacteria known as carbapenem-resistant enteroceans (CREs) and is resistant to some of the most potent antibiotics available. “NDM” refers to New Delhi metallo-β-lactamase, an enzyme that makes these bacteria resistant to almost all available antibiotics, leaving few treatment options behind. Why is this important: Treatment of NDM-CRE infections is difficult. There are few effective treatment options for NDM-CRE infections. NDM-CRE is historically rare in the United States, so providers may not doubt it when treating patients with CRE infections. This allows you to choose a treatment that is not effective.

NDM-CRE is a serious risk for patients and is associated with high morbidity and mortality. NDM-Produced CRE (NDM-CRE) is resistant to most available antibiotics, and NDM-CRE infection is associated with high incidence and mortality. NDM-CRE may spread quickly. Without proper infection prevention and control measures, NDM-CRE can travel through a medical setting and into the community. The exact reasons for surges are still being studied, but contribution factors include: Infection control gap: Consistent infection control practices – Hand hygiene, wearing gloves and gowns during patient care, and proper cleaning and disinfection help prevent bacteria such as NDM-CRE from spreading into the healthcare environment. Limited Tests: Many hospitals and clinics lack the tools to quickly detect the presence of NDM-CRE infections and these dangerous bacteria in patients who are not yet sick. Delayed identification led to slower treatment, increased infections, and missed opportunities for infection control. The CDC encourages healthcare providers to: Continue to provide information: Please be aware of the rising national threat of NDM-CRE. Understand your local CRE epidemiology.

Quick test: Tests can be run to identify the types of carbapenemase that will help patients to quickly treat patients effectively when CRE infections are identified, helping them to make them effective. Some clinical laboratories may use tests if they are not available at a clinical level through the Institute of Public Health.

Carefully choose your treatment: Understand the specific carbapenem resistance mechanisms that properly select infections to manage NDM-CRE infection in patients.

Increase prevention: Follow infection prevention and control best practices to protect patients and prevent bacteria from spreading in a healthcare environment. Please contact us with the notes In acute care, Enhanced Barrier Prevention (In long-term care). Operate state/local healthcare-related infectious diseases and antibacterial resistance (HAI/AR) programs to prevent spread. A full report is available, Changes in carbapenemase-produced carbapenem-resistant iliac aggregate, 2019–2023. Learn more about NDM-CRE and how to prevent it from spreading. https://www.cdc.gov/cre/about/index.html or https://www.cdc.gov/antimicrobial-resistance-laboratory-networks/php/about/domect.html.

