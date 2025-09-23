



Protect your arteries: Know the signs of vascular disease September is highlighting blood vessel health September is a good time to think about your blood vessels. This month is both Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Recognition Month and Aortic Anatomy Awareness Month. These compliance may sound technical, but the message is simple. Knowing the signs of trouble will help you and the person you love to get life-saving care in time. Take your time to learn about your vascular health1. What is Peripheral Artery Disease? Pads occur when the arteries – the container that transports blood from the heart to the rest of the body – narrows or blocks. This usually comes from accumulation of plaque, making it difficult for blood to flow to your feet and feet. PAD warning signs include: Pain, cramps, fatigue when walking

Numbness or weakness in your legs

Slowly heal wounds on the feet and toes

Cold, pale or discolored feet Pads don't just affect your feet. It also increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. The good news is that it is treatable. Our team helps patients manage their pads2 By lifestyle changes, medications, or procedures to improve blood flow. “We see many patients who think that foot pain is just a part of getting older,” says Dr. Daniel Pineda. “But it's not a normal aging when you walk, especially when you go down when you rest. It's worth checking out. Early treatment makes a huge difference.” What is aortic dissection? The aorta is the main blood vessels in your body. It carries blood from your heart to every part of your body, like a super highway to every part of your body. Aortic dissection occurs when the inner layer of the aorta tears. Blood then flows between layers of the container wall. It is rare, but if not treated immediately, it can be life-threatening. Learn about vascular care from experts3 Available on Atlanticare. The warning signs for aortic dissection are as follows: Sudden, sharp, or tear pain in the chest, back, or belly

Difficulty breathing

You may feel faint or faint

A weak pulse on one side of the body If you notice these signs, call 911 immediately. Fast treatment can save lives. “It may be scary to think about it, but knowing the warning signs will empower you,” says Dr. Joseph Lombardi. “If someone gets to the hospital right away, we have the best chance to help them.” How can a vascular surgeon help? Our vascular surgeon at Atlanticare4 Care for the aorta and other blood vessels using advanced imaging and treatments. Some repairs can even be done with minimally invasive stents. This can mean a shorter recovery time. Dr. Lombardi and Dr. Pineda both lead the team among the top vascular surgery doctors at Newsweek. Their goal is simple. It is to protect the health of patients and help them live longer and healthier lives. Steps you can take Not all vascular problems can be prevented, but healthy habits will reduce your risk. To protect blood vessels: Control your blood pressure and cholesterol

Do not smoke

Stay active – even simple walking helps

Eat a heart healthy diet with more fruits, vegetables and whole grains

Please consult your doctor regularly, especially if you have a family history of vascular disease. Conclusion Pads and aortic anatomy may not be well known, but they are important. Paying attention to symptoms and taking care of your health will help you lower your risk and act quickly in the event of problems. And with the attention of experts from Dr. Lombardi4Dr. Pineda5 And the Atlantic vascular team doesn't have to face you alone. 1. Blood Vessel Health https://www.atlanticare.org/services/vascular-medicine

2. pad https://www.atlanticare.org/services/vascular-medicine/specialties/arterial-disease/peripheral-artere-disease-pad

3. Expert vascular care Expert vascular care

4. Vascular Surgeon https://www.atlanticare.org/services/vascular-medicine/meet-our-team

5. Dr. Lombardi https://providers.atlanticare.org/provider/joseph-v-lombardi/4209621

6. Dr. Pineda https://providers.atlanticare.org/provider/danielle-m-pineda/4219625

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atlanticare.org/dose-of-wellness/vascular-health-month-what-you-need-know-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos