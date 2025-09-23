Viral Apple Cider Vinegar Weight Loss Breakthrough Turns out to be a Flawed Science





Journalists and others should stop referring or using research findings in future reports. The BMJ group once retracted a study that suggested that drinking small amounts of apple cider vinegar daily can support weight loss in overweight or obese people. Clinical trial published in Open Access Journal in March 2024 BMJ Nutrition, Prevention, Healthwas accompanied by a press release And it quickly attracted widespread international attention. A few months later, the claims continued to be cited in media reports. The decision to withdraw the paper came after serious concerns were raised about its quality. Issues include questionable methods of statistical analysis, incredible statistical results, unreliable raw data, insufficient details to explain the method, and the absence of previous exam registrations (requirements based on the BMJ Group's editorial policy). There was an early question Research Criticismsome have been published Journal Letter. The BMJ Group's Content Integrity Team then conducted a review and introduced the work to independent statistical experts. Their job was to test whether the results could be replicated and to verify the validity of the data submitted by the authors. Check the results of the survey The statistician was unable to replicate the results, and multiple analytical errors were identified. Additionally, the dataset was irregular and the reports added to the withdrawal notice concluded that data collected from each participant requires further independent scrutiny. The authors stated that the error identified was an honest mistake, but agreed to a decision to withdraw the study. “We are a scientist and content integrity editor for BMJ Group,” said Dr. Helen MacDonald, Publication Ethics and Content integrity editor. She added: “This withdrawal reflects a strategic and proactive approach to investigating concerns raised about the content we publish, and we will act as necessary for the importance of openness and revising our scientific record. “We will deal with allegations as quickly as possible, but following the appropriate process is extremely important. Investigations are often complicated, including detailed scrutiny of data and communications with researchers, institutions and other experts. Considerations regarding publication decisions Commenting on the decision to publish the study despite the lack of court registration, Professor Martin Colemeyer, editor-in-chief of BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health, explained: “These are relatively rare in nutritional studies, as they can be difficult to take on due to the number of participants and the time required to achieve meaningful results.” See: “Apple cider vinegar for weight management in overweight and obese Lebanese adolescents and young adults: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study” September 23, 2025 BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health.

