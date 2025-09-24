



By Olivia Lewis The Ebola virus has resurfaced as a health threat in Central Africa, with at least 31 deaths recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo this month. According to the World Health Organization, as of September 18, there were 48 confirmed and possible incidents in Kasai province, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Ebola is highly contagious and spreads even after death through contact with body fluids and exposed organs. Ebola has a disproportionate impact on healthcare workers and is being elevated in communities that lack infection control precautions Access to personal protective equipment is restricted Like a face shield, gloves, gown, or body cover. According to the World Health Organization, four deaths this month were health workers. This includes two healthcare workers treating pregnant patients with several symptoms who have been found and died of organ failure. The organization says vaccinations have begun for healthcare workers and those testing positive for the virus. The WHO reported that 400 Ebola vaccines have been sent to hotspots across the state, but the country has limited drug stockpiles and prioritizes vaccines for confirmed cases with the virus. Healthcare supply management remains difficult, especially in rural and vulnerable communities. Direct relief contacts partner organizations in Central Africa, monitors cases and supports local healthcare providers where necessary. The World Health Organization has reported 16 cases of deadly viruses in the region since the 1970s. Symptoms of the virus include fever, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea. The last reported outbreak in the country occurred in 2022, resulting in all five deaths. Currently, there are no known cases in the US, but it is issuing travel health notices to those traveling to DRC. Direct relief responded Multiple diseases occur worldwideIncludes 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreakkilled more than 11,000 people in multiple countries. In response to the outbreak, direct relief has donated $44 million in medical aid and 476 tons of vital medical supplies and protective gear by health workers to fight Ebola in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone. At the time, the three countries had more than 70% of the Ebola cases in the region. Direct relief, including health organizations operating at DRC, continues to support health systems across the continent. A direct relief earlier this year Provided emergency funding to support medical staff at Goma's Jericho Road Wellness Clinic To prevent and treat local citizens' anxiety and diseases during spikes in the case of MPOX. Direct Relief has worked with global health leaders to coordinate access to personal protective equipment and drafted a policy on best practices for Ebola donation. Organizations will continue to monitor and respond as their medical needs become known.

